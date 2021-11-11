News

Road closures announced for 6-month pipe project in Alamo

Work hours set for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through next spring

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Portions of roads in Alamo set to be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, during an EBMUD pipe project set for Nov. 16 through May 31. (Photo courtesy of Contra Costa County)

The Contra Costa County Department of Public Works announced upcoming road closures, set to last more than six months, in southeast Alamo on portions of roads near Stone Valley Middle School.

The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) has received a permit from the county to close portions of Miranda Avenue, Angela Avenue, Bolla Avenue and Alicia Court. This means that starting on Tuesday (Nov. 16), traffic is set to detour through neighboring streets, as a pipeline project by the utilities district gets underway. The road closures are set to last until late next spring -- May 31, 2022.

The EBMUD project necessitating the road closures involves the installation of more than 4,000 feet of water main, and the reconnection of associated water lines, according to a press release issued on Wednesday .

Residents in the area affected by the closures will still have access to their homes and driveways, although the announcement warned of potential delays due to traffic control, as well as dust and noise during work hours.

Work on the project is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with the road being reopened at the end of each workday, according to county officials.

