Walnut Creek sports reporter arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing mother

Motive unclear in 'isolated incident between family members'

by Bay City News Service

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his mother early Monday in Walnut Creek, police said.

Nicholas Roth, 41, is accused of killing his mother Darlene Roth, 74, who officers found after responding shortly after 5 a.m. Monday to a report of a woman stabbed in the 2600 block of Jones Road, according to police.

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there, and her son was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

The Bay Area News Group identified Nicholas Roth as a part-time sports reporter for their news organization, which includes the East Bay Times and The Mercury News.

Walnut Creek police have not provided a possible motive in the killing, calling it "an isolated incident between family members." Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Gerstner at [email protected]

Editor's note: DanvilleSanRamon.com editor Jeremy Walsh contributed to this story.

Editor's note: DanvilleSanRamon.com editor Jeremy Walsh contributed to this story.

