Kaiser, unions reach tentative agreement to avert strike

Kaiser Permanente management and its hospital workers reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday morning, averting what would have been one of the largest strikes in the country's healthcare industry in recent memory.

The agreement between Kaiser and the Alliance of Health Care Unions applies to a four-year contract covering nearly 50,000 Kaiser Permanente health care employees in 22 local unions.

The agreement includes new staffing language to continue to protect employees and patients and annual wage increases.

It maintains benefits while providing career development and advancement opportunities for Alliance union-represented employees, according to a joint statement issued by management and the union alliance.

When ratified, the agreement will ensure Kaiser Permanente patients continue to receive safe, high-quality care and service; maintain Alliance union members' industry-leading wages and benefits; and ensure Kaiser Permanente remains affordable for its members in the future, according to the joint statement.