San Ramon: Commission to debate plans for senior care facility in Bishop Ranch

San Ramon planning commissioners are set for discussions Tuesday on the proposed Belmont Senior Care Facility, which would consist of 177 units in a six-story building at Bishop Ranch 1-A.

The 177 units would provide room for 183 beds, with a mix of independent living, assisted living, and secured memory care options located between City Center and the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce offices. The six-story building would be approximately 180,000 square feet with 130 parking spaces, as proposed.

The breakdown of units for the proposed facility is 47 independent living units, 71 assisted living units, 28 "Circle of Friends" living units dedicated to support for mild cognitive impairment, and 31 memory care units

If approved, the facility would replace some of the housing units anticipated by San Ramon's CityWalk Master Plan. It was previously deemed to be consistent with the environmental impact report for the walking plan by the Planning Commission and the City Council last year.

The 2.23-acre parcel proposed to house the facility is one of the three that Bishop Ranch 1-A consists of. The CityWalk Master Plan envisions 652 residential units for all three parcels on that site, in addition to room for a 1-acre park.