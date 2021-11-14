News

San Ramon: Commission to debate plans for senior care facility in Bishop Ranch

Proposal calls for 6-story building with 177 units

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 14, 2021, 9:55 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Rendering of the proposed Belmont Village Senior Care Facility, viewed from the west. (Image courtesy of city of San Ramon)

San Ramon planning commissioners are set for discussions Tuesday on the proposed Belmont Senior Care Facility, which would consist of 177 units in a six-story building at Bishop Ranch 1-A.

The 177 units would provide room for 183 beds, with a mix of independent living, assisted living, and secured memory care options located between City Center and the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce offices. The six-story building would be approximately 180,000 square feet with 130 parking spaces, as proposed.

The breakdown of units for the proposed facility is 47 independent living units, 71 assisted living units, 28 "Circle of Friends" living units dedicated to support for mild cognitive impairment, and 31 memory care units

If approved, the facility would replace some of the housing units anticipated by San Ramon's CityWalk Master Plan. It was previously deemed to be consistent with the environmental impact report for the walking plan by the Planning Commission and the City Council last year.

The 2.23-acre parcel proposed to house the facility is one of the three that Bishop Ranch 1-A consists of. The CityWalk Master Plan envisions 652 residential units for all three parcels on that site, in addition to room for a 1-acre park.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Commissioners previously provided comments to the applicant, Steven Broiller, on the proposal's development plan concept review application on Aug. 17. Following feedback from the Architectural Review Board and relevant revisions, the development applications on the table for Tuesday were considered complete.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to meet Tuesday (Nov. 16) at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda is available here.

In other business, the commission is set to hear updates from the standing ad hoc committee on the city's General Plan.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Ramon: Commission to debate plans for senior care facility in Bishop Ranch

Proposal calls for 6-story building with 177 units

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 14, 2021, 9:55 pm

San Ramon planning commissioners are set for discussions Tuesday on the proposed Belmont Senior Care Facility, which would consist of 177 units in a six-story building at Bishop Ranch 1-A.

The 177 units would provide room for 183 beds, with a mix of independent living, assisted living, and secured memory care options located between City Center and the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce offices. The six-story building would be approximately 180,000 square feet with 130 parking spaces, as proposed.

The breakdown of units for the proposed facility is 47 independent living units, 71 assisted living units, 28 "Circle of Friends" living units dedicated to support for mild cognitive impairment, and 31 memory care units

If approved, the facility would replace some of the housing units anticipated by San Ramon's CityWalk Master Plan. It was previously deemed to be consistent with the environmental impact report for the walking plan by the Planning Commission and the City Council last year.

The 2.23-acre parcel proposed to house the facility is one of the three that Bishop Ranch 1-A consists of. The CityWalk Master Plan envisions 652 residential units for all three parcels on that site, in addition to room for a 1-acre park.

Commissioners previously provided comments to the applicant, Steven Broiller, on the proposal's development plan concept review application on Aug. 17. Following feedback from the Architectural Review Board and relevant revisions, the development applications on the table for Tuesday were considered complete.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to meet Tuesday (Nov. 16) at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda is available here.

In other business, the commission is set to hear updates from the standing ad hoc committee on the city's General Plan.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.