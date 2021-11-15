News

County supervisors to plot course for Measure X spending

Sales tax expected to generate $238M in first two years

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 15, 2021, 9:38 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether to approve a spending plan for the county's Measure X sales tax revenue, which is projected to be more than $238 million through the end of fiscal 2022-23.

County staff is also recommending withholding 25% in a funding reserve in case unforeseen circumstances prompt a drop in county sales tax revenue.

The board will also consider a $20,000 request for a formally-written report on its spending plan.

Measure X is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2020. The funds started accruing in April, when the county's Measure X advisory board began meeting.

The ballot measure's stated purpose was to keep "Contra Costa's regional hospital open and staffed, fund community health centers, emergency response, support critical safety-net services, invest in early childhood services, protect vulnerable populations, and for other essential county services."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

The 17-member advisory board (with 10 alternates) met 25 times this year. It received more than $350 million in funding requests. After hearing supervisors weigh in at the board's Oct. 12 meeting, the commission is recommending five general priorities: mental well-being, equity in action, healthy communities, intergenerational thriving, and providing a welcoming and safe community.

More specific recommendations for immediate, one-time funding includes $30 million to add 40,000 square feet of space to Contra Costa County Regional Medical Center's clinic and office space, plus another $15 million for a new parking structure. The county would also receive $25 million for a new public health laboratory.

Reopening East County fire stations is a priority, with a $17.2 million recommended allotment. $10 million would go to youth centers in east and central counties. $5 million in one-time funding would go toward 3,000 square feet of expansion of the county's psychiatric emergency services building, and another $5 million toward Contra Costa's community crisis initiative.

During the first year of ongoing Measure X funding (April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023) $40 million would go to Contra Costa Regional Medical Center and $10 million for the local housing trust fund, including funding for homeless housing and services. Other priorities would include $6 million toward first responder patrols, $4.5 million for wildfire mitigation, $3.5 million to re-open and staff county fire stations, and $2.5 million for climate sustainability projects.

The advisory board recommends that ongoing funding be allocated in three-to-five-year periods, to sustain ongoing needs in the community.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 16), and can be accessed at https://ems8.intellor.com/join/k2VbS7IBIo and at www.contracosta.ca.gov.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local political news. Become a member today.
Join

County supervisors to plot course for Measure X spending

Sales tax expected to generate $238M in first two years

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 15, 2021, 9:38 pm

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether to approve a spending plan for the county's Measure X sales tax revenue, which is projected to be more than $238 million through the end of fiscal 2022-23.

County staff is also recommending withholding 25% in a funding reserve in case unforeseen circumstances prompt a drop in county sales tax revenue.

The board will also consider a $20,000 request for a formally-written report on its spending plan.

Measure X is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2020. The funds started accruing in April, when the county's Measure X advisory board began meeting.

The ballot measure's stated purpose was to keep "Contra Costa's regional hospital open and staffed, fund community health centers, emergency response, support critical safety-net services, invest in early childhood services, protect vulnerable populations, and for other essential county services."

The 17-member advisory board (with 10 alternates) met 25 times this year. It received more than $350 million in funding requests. After hearing supervisors weigh in at the board's Oct. 12 meeting, the commission is recommending five general priorities: mental well-being, equity in action, healthy communities, intergenerational thriving, and providing a welcoming and safe community.

More specific recommendations for immediate, one-time funding includes $30 million to add 40,000 square feet of space to Contra Costa County Regional Medical Center's clinic and office space, plus another $15 million for a new parking structure. The county would also receive $25 million for a new public health laboratory.

Reopening East County fire stations is a priority, with a $17.2 million recommended allotment. $10 million would go to youth centers in east and central counties. $5 million in one-time funding would go toward 3,000 square feet of expansion of the county's psychiatric emergency services building, and another $5 million toward Contra Costa's community crisis initiative.

During the first year of ongoing Measure X funding (April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023) $40 million would go to Contra Costa Regional Medical Center and $10 million for the local housing trust fund, including funding for homeless housing and services. Other priorities would include $6 million toward first responder patrols, $4.5 million for wildfire mitigation, $3.5 million to re-open and staff county fire stations, and $2.5 million for climate sustainability projects.

The advisory board recommends that ongoing funding be allocated in three-to-five-year periods, to sustain ongoing needs in the community.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 16), and can be accessed at https://ems8.intellor.com/join/k2VbS7IBIo and at www.contracosta.ca.gov.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.