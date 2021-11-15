County supervisors to plot course for Measure X spending

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether to approve a spending plan for the county's Measure X sales tax revenue, which is projected to be more than $238 million through the end of fiscal 2022-23.

County staff is also recommending withholding 25% in a funding reserve in case unforeseen circumstances prompt a drop in county sales tax revenue.

The board will also consider a $20,000 request for a formally-written report on its spending plan.

Measure X is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2020. The funds started accruing in April, when the county's Measure X advisory board began meeting.

The ballot measure's stated purpose was to keep "Contra Costa's regional hospital open and staffed, fund community health centers, emergency response, support critical safety-net services, invest in early childhood services, protect vulnerable populations, and for other essential county services."