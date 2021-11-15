Danville council set to hear update on new county sales tax

Measure X Community Advisory Board member Kathy Chiverton is set to provide an update to the Danville Town Council on Tuesday about the county board's work over the past six months, as well as its findings, recommendations and prioritizations for how to best use funds from the sales tax measure that was passed by voters in last year's election.
Following last year's passage of the 20-year-long, half-cent sales tax measure, the Measure X advisory board was formed in February, to make recommendations to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on how to best prioritize and allocate funds from the tax.
The goal of Measure X, according to language that was on last year's ballot, is "to keep Contra Costa's regional hospital open and staffed; fund community health centers, emergency response; support crucial safety-net services; invest in early childhood services; protect vulnerable populations; and for other essential county services."
Members of the board include representatives from across the county, with Chiverton and Jim Cervantes selected to represent District 2. Chiverton, who lives in Alamo, is executive director of the Discovery Counseling Center of the San Ramon Valley in Danville.
The board's duties include the oversight of an annual assessment of community needs, identifying and prioritizing lists of the top 10 service gaps in communities and countywide, and to use the resulting assessment to make recommendations to the board of supervisors about how to use 95% of funds generated by Measure X.
After April 13, members of the community advisory board met weekly, a total of 25 times, and voted unanimously on recommendations for the board of supervisors on how to prioritize funds on Sept. 22. The top five goals determined by the board were mental well-being, equity in action, community health, intergenerational thriving, and a welcoming and safe community.
Chiverton is set to present the advisory board's work and recommendations to date, along with strategies identified for using Measure X funds to to fulfill the board's five goals.
Additional considerations listed in the report are prioritizing community-based strengths, wisdom, and services, addressing racism and trauma, a "bold and transformational focus", emphasis on the county regional medical center and other health centers, and considering the context of the overall county budget when determining the best use of Measure X funds.
"The Advisory Board received over $350 million in total funding requests, and recognizes that there are many additional community needs that were not formally brought to their attention," said the report, prepared by Mariana Moore and BK Williams, chair and vice chair of the community advisory board. "There are many worthy strategies and programs presented to the Advisory Board that are important, but that did not rank in the top 29 strategies as determined by the 51% threshold established for the September 8 Advisory Board member survey poll."
Danville Town Council members are set to hear from Chiverton, and discuss other items, at their regular meeting this Tuesday (Nov. 16). The agenda is available here.
In other business
* The council is set to hear a RecycleSmart presentation from Judith Silvers, senior waste prevention and recycling manager.
* The council is set to consider repealing chapters of the town's municipal code, in order to approve an ordinance replacing them with chapters conforming to the state's Model Water Efficient Landscape.
If satisfied with the model ordinance by the state, council members may elect to adopt it as it stands or consider changes.
* The council is set to discuss, and consider adopting a resolution approving, its audited annual comprehensive financial report for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
* The council is set to consider adopting a recovered organic waste product procurement policy as required by Senate Bill 1383.
* Marcelle Indelicato, emergency services managers, is set to give a presentation on upcoming events and activities from the Danville Disaster Council.
No matter how much we give them, it's never enough. If it has not already done so, California is "poised" to eclipse New Jersey as the highest-taxed state in the nation. People with money have already left New Jersey, and here we are seeing 500,000 people a year move out (mostly people who are fed up with being fleeced by the government). So in the end, it will be likely that low-income people (those who already have their hands in the taxpayers pockets), will be left here to struggle to foot the bill. Proving once again, that despite all the Measure X's, there is no free lunch.
P.S. this will accelerate once our current government is successful in taking down Proposition 13, causing the collapse of the real estate market here. Try buying a home in Northern Nevada today, that is if you can find one for sale.