School board to review revisions to discrimination, harassment policy

San Ramon Valley school board members are set Tuesday to finalize updates to the district's policies on discrimination and harassment, aimed at aligning language in the policies with existing law and requirements.

Updates include changes to the language of the board's general policies on bullying, discrimination and harassment, as well as to sexual and gender-based harassment prohibited under Title IX.

The revised policies set for the board's consideration Tuesday elaborate on what kinds of actions are prohibited according to policy, what the protocol for responding to complaints looks like, and how information about these policies is to be disseminated to parents and students.

In addition, they include updates such as clarity on anti-retaliation measures in the complaint process, and changes in language that reflect the most recent changes to language in Title IX.

Ilana Samuels, director of communications at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, said that these updates are part of an ongoing process that school districts throughout the state undergo, as required by changes to federal, state, and local regulations. She added that changes to the policies at SRVUSD are reflective of this, not a response to any issues in particular that the district has faced.