SRVUSD, teachers union come to tentative contract agreement; multiple raises included

Stipend for elementary SDC educators, new personal days also key provisions

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 15, 2021, 9:31 pm 2
Negotiators for the San Ramon Valley Unified School District and the San Ramon Valley Education Association reached a tentative agreement in bargaining talks, including salary increases and new personal days for educators, both sides announced last week.

The deal, which covers last academic year and the current term, involves a 1% ongoing salary increase for the 2020-21 school year, retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a 3% ongoing salary increase for the current 2021-22 school year, retroactive to July 1 of this year. Then, SRVEA members will receive a 1% one-time salary increase for the current school year, set to be implemented after the other increases have been applied.

"SRVEA has always been committed to student-centered negotiations, knowing that our students deserve the best opportunities available to them. We are pleased to partner with management so as to achieve the best for our students," SRVEA President Laura Finco said in a joint announcement with the district on Nov. 10.

"We are so grateful to both bargaining teams for staying focused on identifying common goals and finding creative solutions," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said in the statement. "Our students need the most amazing staff to support their learning, and coming to agreement this quickly ensures that can be the reality."

The tentative agreement also includes language allowing eligible employees to take up to three "compelling personal business days" per academic year without prior approval.

Other changes include a memorandum of understanding on a $2,000 stipend for elementary special day class (SDC) educators, in addition to language outlining the process for the development of the instructional calendar and accounting for new evaluation tools now in use by health and behavioral professionals.

The tentative agreement is set to come before the SRVUSD board on Dec. 14. Spokespeople from SRVEA and SRVUSD were unavailable to comment on whether the tentative contract had yet been ratified by the union's members as of Monday evening.

Correction: The SRVUSD board meeting in which the agreement will be considered is Dec. 14.

Last year, SRVEA leadership stated that they "never negotiate just for salary increases." Yet, here we are now where SRVEA negotiated exclusively for salary. Why does anyone continue to believe these people that constantly lie to the community?

If anyone has been listening, the teachers have always said their negotiations are focused on their students. They bargained for smaller classes. They bargained for better supports including nurses, social workers, and school psychologists. This year they bargained for getting and keeping the best teachers by securing competative salaries. It is foolish to speak against these salary increases and not realize that these too are student focused. Just take a look at Dublin USD and you'll see why they needed to negotiate for salaries. DUSD got a huge bump in health care coverage, higher starting wages, and 5% in salary increases. We lost several incredible teachers including my kids' beloved Alamo Elementary teacher (a man which is a rare commodity) to Dublin. I, for one am thrilled with the salary settlements. Thank goodness our teachers are being paid at least a bit of what they're worth!

