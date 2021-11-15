SRVUSD, teachers union come to tentative contract agreement; multiple raises included

Negotiators for the San Ramon Valley Unified School District and the San Ramon Valley Education Association reached a tentative agreement in bargaining talks, including salary increases and new personal days for educators, both sides announced last week.

The deal, which covers last academic year and the current term, involves a 1% ongoing salary increase for the 2020-21 school year, retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a 3% ongoing salary increase for the current 2021-22 school year, retroactive to July 1 of this year. Then, SRVEA members will receive a 1% one-time salary increase for the current school year, set to be implemented after the other increases have been applied.

"SRVEA has always been committed to student-centered negotiations, knowing that our students deserve the best opportunities available to them. We are pleased to partner with management so as to achieve the best for our students," SRVEA President Laura Finco said in a joint announcement with the district on Nov. 10.

"We are so grateful to both bargaining teams for staying focused on identifying common goals and finding creative solutions," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said in the statement. "Our students need the most amazing staff to support their learning, and coming to agreement this quickly ensures that can be the reality."

The tentative agreement also includes language allowing eligible employees to take up to three "compelling personal business days" per academic year without prior approval.