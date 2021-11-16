Community Briefs: Kindergarten, TK enrollment at SRVUSD | Danville council meeting with chamber leaders | 'Hoops 101' in San Ramon

Transitional kindergarten, a two-year program with modifications aimed at being developmentally and age appropriate, is open to children whose fifth birthdays are between Sept. 2, 2022 and Feb. 2, 2023.

For kindergarten enrollment in the 2022-23 academic year, children must turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.

Enrollment for kindergarten and transitional kindergarten for next school year at SRVUSD opened this week and will be available through Dec. 17. Applications received after the Dec. 17 deadline will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis, according to an announcement from the district.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is set to host the fifth public hearing on redistricting in the county next week.

The council and chamber are set to meet at 9 a.m on Thursday via Zoom. The agenda is available here .

The Danville Town Council is set for a joint meeting with the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce this Thursday (Nov. 19). In the regular meeting, the council and chamber of commerce are set to provide organizational updates, and discuss events from the fourth quarter of this year.

From Monday to Wednesday, children ages 7 to 13 can get a crash course in basketball in a "Hoops 101" mini-camp at Iron Horse Gym. The three-day program is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, and registration is $180. More information is available here

The city of San Ramon is offering a way for children to keep busy during next week's Thanksgiving break.

The proposed final map, along with other information about developments in the county's redistricting process, is available here . The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. next Tuesday (Nov. 23).

At the previous hearing on Nov. 9, the board directed staff to prepare a proposed final redistricting map for the upcoming meeting, for consideration and feedback from the board and the public.

Residencies are available between April 1 and Oct. 31, and range from one to three weeks.

Established in 2015, the artist-in-residence program aims to offer creatives in the performance arts the time and space to devote themselves to their craft. Artists live off-site, but are provided transportation to and from the O'Neill House, and meals on-site.

The Eugene O'Neill Foundation is seeking applicants for the Travis Bogard Artist in Residence program at the Tao House in Danville, with the deadline for applications recently extended through Nov. 30.

Community Briefs: Kindergarten, TK enrollment at SRVUSD | Danville council meeting with chamber leaders | 'Hoops 101' in San Ramon

Also: County redistricting hearing & Artist in residence application extension