Zone 7's Ramirez Holmes named chair of new Los Vaqueros Reservoir authority

The eight water agencies comprising the Los Vaqueros Reservoir Joint Powers Authority held its first official meeting Nov. 10, and selected its first leaders.

The Tri-Valley's Zone 7 Water Agency Board President Angela Ramirez Holmes was named the authority's first chairperson. Anthea Hansen, the general manager of Stanislaus County's Del Puerto Water District, was named vice-chairperson.

The authority was formed in October 2021 to oversee the Los Vaqueros Reservoir Expansion Project. Los Vaqueros is an off-stream reservoir in East Contra Costa County, built by the Contra Costa Water District, that currently holds 160,000 acre-feet of water.

The project will expand the reservoir to a much-needed 275,000 acre-feet and add new conveyance facilities providing environmental, water supply reliability, operational flexibility, water quality and recreational benefits.

The Los Vaqueros JPA will oversee design, construction, operation, maintenance, and funding of the project.