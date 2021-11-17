5 earthquakes recorded in San Ramon Valley

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck the San Ramon Valley late Wednesday morning, followed by four smaller temblors in the area within the ensuing four-plus hours.

The initial quake was the largest of the five recorded, hitting at 11:43 a.m. at a depth of 10.3 kilometers near Crow Canyon Country Club near the Danville-San Ramon border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It could be felt throughout the Tri-Valley.

Three smaller quakes, or potential aftershocks, were registered in quick succession near San Ramon (11:44 a.m. at 3.2 magnitude, 11:46 a.m. at 2.6 magnitude and 11:58 a.m. at 3.0 magnitude), according to the USGS. The final quake in the San Ramon area on Wednesday happened at 4:01 p.m. at 2.8 magnitude.

No injuries or major damage were reported as a result of any of the earthquakes.