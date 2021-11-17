Stories and history of Tri-Valley

Dublin historian Steve Minniear is teaming up with writer and English professor Jim Ott for a presentation at the next Tri-Valley Writers meeting about the best ways to assimilate personal stories into the fabric of an area's history.

In their presentation, "Integrating Stories Into a Broader Appreciation of History," the two will focus on the powerful experiences of local veterans. Ott, an English professor at Las Positas College, has been instrumental in helping its student veterans tell their stories, to help with their healing as well as framing the historical landscape of the times.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is at 2 p.m. next Saturday (Nov. 20) at Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton. RSVP at [email protected] by Wednesday (Nov. 17), and pay at www.trivalleywriters.org. Members pay $14; nonmembers, $18; student members ages 14-22, $6; student nonmembers, $10

Minniear is the author of "Dublin, California: A Brief History" and co-author of "Dublin and the Tri-Valley: The World War II Years," a pictorial history. He is a board member of the Dublin Historical Society, and a commissioner on Dublin's Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission.

The California Writers Club Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about the craft at monthly meetings. For more information, visit www.trivalleywriters.org.