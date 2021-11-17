News

Stories and history of Tri-Valley

Speakers to explore combining personal narratives with local history

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 17, 2021, 6:04 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Dublin historian Steve Minniear is teaming up with writer and English professor Jim Ott for a presentation at the next Tri-Valley Writers meeting about the best ways to assimilate personal stories into the fabric of an area's history.

Historian Steve Minniear. (Contributed photo)

In their presentation, "Integrating Stories Into a Broader Appreciation of History," the two will focus on the powerful experiences of local veterans. Ott, an English professor at Las Positas College, has been instrumental in helping its student veterans tell their stories, to help with their healing as well as framing the historical landscape of the times.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is at 2 p.m. next Saturday (Nov. 20) at Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton. RSVP at [email protected] by Wednesday (Nov. 17), and pay at www.trivalleywriters.org. Members pay $14; nonmembers, $18; student members ages 14-22, $6; student nonmembers, $10

Minniear is the author of "Dublin, California: A Brief History" and co-author of "Dublin and the Tri-Valley: The World War II Years," a pictorial history. He is a board member of the Dublin Historical Society, and a commissioner on Dublin's Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission.

The California Writers Club Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about the craft at monthly meetings. For more information, visit www.trivalleywriters.org.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Stories and history of Tri-Valley

Speakers to explore combining personal narratives with local history

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 17, 2021, 6:04 pm

Dublin historian Steve Minniear is teaming up with writer and English professor Jim Ott for a presentation at the next Tri-Valley Writers meeting about the best ways to assimilate personal stories into the fabric of an area's history.

In their presentation, "Integrating Stories Into a Broader Appreciation of History," the two will focus on the powerful experiences of local veterans. Ott, an English professor at Las Positas College, has been instrumental in helping its student veterans tell their stories, to help with their healing as well as framing the historical landscape of the times.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is at 2 p.m. next Saturday (Nov. 20) at Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton. RSVP at [email protected] by Wednesday (Nov. 17), and pay at www.trivalleywriters.org. Members pay $14; nonmembers, $18; student members ages 14-22, $6; student nonmembers, $10

Minniear is the author of "Dublin, California: A Brief History" and co-author of "Dublin and the Tri-Valley: The World War II Years," a pictorial history. He is a board member of the Dublin Historical Society, and a commissioner on Dublin's Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission.

The California Writers Club Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about the craft at monthly meetings. For more information, visit www.trivalleywriters.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.