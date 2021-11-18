Dublin school board approves $156M contract for Emerald High

The first buildings at the future Emerald High School are closer to breaking ground this winter, after the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $156 million contract for the first phase of the Measure J marquee project during a special meeting on Tuesday.

Superintendent Chris Funk said in a statement that finalizing the contract with Napa-based BHM Construction brings the district closer to fulfilling the highest priority in its bond program, building a second comprehensive high school. The project's total cost is approximately $282 million and funded by Measure J bond revenue.

"The board's approval of this contract moves our community one step closer to the realization of that goal," Funk said. "I’m grateful to our board and staff for helping us reach this milestone.”

Selected from among a total of three bids received after PUSD published a notice to bidders in September, the contract covers work for Phase 1, Increments 2 and 3 of the Emerald High construction project.

Groundbreaking took place in September 2020 but was limited to grading, off-site improvements and utilities during Increment 1 of Phase 1, which is near completion, according to the district. Pleasanton-based contractor Teichert Construction was awarded a different contract for that segment of the project last year.