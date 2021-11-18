News

Dublin school board approves $156M contract for Emerald High

Groundbreaking on first buildings of future school to take place this winter

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 18, 2021, 8:35 pm 0
The new Emerald High School, whose construction site is seen here in early October. (Photo by Jeremy Walsh)

The first buildings at the future Emerald High School are closer to breaking ground this winter, after the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $156 million contract for the first phase of the Measure J marquee project during a special meeting on Tuesday.

When construction of the new Emerald High School is complete, the Measure J-funded project's student union building should appear as depicted in this rendering. (Image courtesy of DUSD)

Superintendent Chris Funk said in a statement that finalizing the contract with Napa-based BHM Construction brings the district closer to fulfilling the highest priority in its bond program, building a second comprehensive high school. The project's total cost is approximately $282 million and funded by Measure J bond revenue.

"The board's approval of this contract moves our community one step closer to the realization of that goal," Funk said. "I’m grateful to our board and staff for helping us reach this milestone.”

Selected from among a total of three bids received after PUSD published a notice to bidders in September, the contract covers work for Phase 1, Increments 2 and 3 of the Emerald High construction project.

Groundbreaking took place in September 2020 but was limited to grading, off-site improvements and utilities during Increment 1 of Phase 1, which is near completion, according to the district. Pleasanton-based contractor Teichert Construction was awarded a different contract for that segment of the project last year.

Increment 2 of the project's first phase will build a three-story academic tower, gymnasium, locker room, tennis courts, and sports track and fields (but no bleachers or concessions). Parking lots, all surface paving and landscaping, dry and wet utilities installation, and street frontage improvements will also be added.

Phase 1, Increment 3 will include construction of a two-story administration building, two-story library, and a visual and performing arts building, as well as completing utility connections, minor site work, and landscaping around the new buildings.

The first phase is scheduled for completion by the end of 2023, at which point approximately 1,300 students will be housed at the new high school. Phase 2 of the project, which will add space for another 1,200 students to the school, has not yet been put out to bid. The district said a rollout plan and timeline for Emerald High will be shared in the next six months.

In September, DUSD completed its first sale of Measure J bonds for $116 million, split into two sales -- one for almost $113 million for the first phase of Emerald construction, and another for more than $3 million in bonds for technology infrastructure improvement.

