Medici leaving SRVUSD; Hillman stepping in as chief business officer

A Sonoma County Office of Education spokesperson confirmed Medici is expected to begin as their new deputy superintendent of business services on Dec. 6, although the office was still awaiting some paperwork before putting out an official statement on Medici's appointment.

"To ensure continued leadership in this essential position in the district, the board has appointed Danny Hillman as the district's new chief business officer, effective Dec. 6, 2021," Ordway added.

"Chief business officer Greg Medici has been selected as deputy superintendent and chief business official for a district in Sonoma County," SRVUSD Board President Susanna Ordway said at Tuesday night's meeting. "We congratulate and wish him well in his new position."

Both Medici and Hillman were unavailable for comment as of Friday afternoon, as was Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steven Harrington, according to their respective agencies.

"I'd like to congratulate Danny Hillman, our new CBO," said Tami Castelluccio, California School Employees Association Chapter 65 president at the Tuesday board meeting. "I look forward to working with Danny in his new role. I also wish to acknowledge Greg Medici, and wish him well in his new endeavor, as well as thank him for being a great partner with the CSEA and working with us all these years. You will be missed, Greg."

Ilana Israel Samuels, the district's director of communications, said that there are currently no plans to find a replacement for Hillman's previous position. She said that Hillman's Dec. 6 start date as CBO is set to be the same day as Medici's start date for the new position with the Sonoma County Office of Education.

He was promoted to the district office as director of facilities development at SRVUSD from 2016 to the middle of 2019, when he became executive director of business services -- a position he held until taking the reins as assistant superintendent of business operations and facilities in mid-2020.

Hillman, who has been an assistant superintendent for just over a year , has risen through the ranks of SRVUSD since being hired as an assistant principal at Dougherty Valley High School in 2012. He later led the school as principal from 2013 to 2016.

Medici has been CBO at SRVUSD for just over four years, since the start of the 2017-18 school year .

Medici leaving SRVUSD; Hillman stepping in as chief business officer

Cabinet member takes deputy superintendent role in Sonoma County