Lighting of the Old Oak Tree returns live to downtown Danville this week

"Our community is very well-vaccinated, thanks to the great work of our fire district, so we feel safe, and we love to be out and about," Lloyd said. "I think of the tree lighting as one more way to get people out, and get people downtown shopping and enjoying."

Lloyd said that she anticipates a turnout of between 3,000 and 4,000 at this year's event, which will mark the 45th anniversary of the town's annual tradition.

"This is my first year at the chamber," said Judy Lloyd, CEO of the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce. "I said, 'How does this compare to other years? What do you think will happen?' And the overwhelming response I get is 'Oh, everyone's coming this year.'"

The Lighting of the Old Oak Tree on Diablo Road, a decades-long tradition in downtown Danville, is set to return to its traditional format on Friday following a virtual version of festivities during last year's pandemic shutdowns.

Festivities are set to kick off at 5:15 p.m. and conclude by 8 p.m. Friday (Nov. 26) at the Old Oak Tree on Diablo Road off of Interstate Highway 680. Road closures are planned for 1-9 p.m. on adjacent downtown streets, according to a statement from the town .

Lloyd said that although these are always highlights of the annual event, a major draw is the choir performers, who this year are from the Danville Girls' Choir, and groups at San Ramon Valley and Monte Vista high schools.

Morgan and other local officials are set to share welcoming comments at the event, before welcoming Father Christmas and the Snow Angel, who traditionally host the festivities and lead a countdown to the tree lighting.

"The heart of Danville is our old oak tree," Morgan said in an email. "The true beginning for the holiday season is the traditional lighting of the Danville old oak tree. We have definitely missed this tradition. Our oak tree has deep roots in our town -- literally."

"If you think about how Danville is shaped, and the importance of downtown, the oak tree is kind of at the entrance," Lloyd said. "We've always thought of this as the symbol of our town."

Lighting of the Old Oak Tree returns live to downtown Danville this week

45th annual event expected to draw thousands