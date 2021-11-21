Western States science group recommends COVID-19 booster for all adults

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced that the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup is recommending that all adults fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines receive a six-month COVID-19 booster shot.

The workgroup concurred with recent federal recommendations that booster doses be given to anyone 50 and older or residing in a long-term care facility and anyone 18 to 49 years old.

Individuals who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive a booster dose two months after their first shot. The workgroup provided its report to the governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington on Saturday.

"As we approach the winter season and another potential surge, it's critical that people get their booster to strengthen their immunity and protect themselves from COVID-19," Newsom said.

Because unvaccinated individuals remain at much higher risk of COVID-19 than those who have been vaccinated, the workgroup continues to strongly support vaccination against COVID-19 for everyone aged 5 years and older.