Water agencies ask Tri-Valley residents to continue to restrict water intake

Though recent rain showers partially replenished the Bay Area's water supplies, Tri-Valley water agencies say residents shouldn't end water conservation efforts.

Zone 7 Water Agency declared a drought emergency in September, which mandates a 15% water conservation from all water service providers in Livermore, Pleasanton and the Dublin San Ramon Services District.

Water agencies remain hopeful that residents can continue to conserve water, as residents saved 20% more water in October of this year compared to last, according to a press release from Zone 7 Water.

In Dublin and San Ramon, residents must cut back on outdoor irrigation to once a week until Feb. 28, between limited hours and not during or within 48 hours of rain. Full details on conservation mandates are available at www.dsrsd.com.

For city of Livermore and Cal Water customers, outdoor watering is allowed a maximum of three times per week on specific days of the week. Restrictions can be found at www.cityoflivermore.net/drought.