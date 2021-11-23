Community Briefs: Bah Humbug fun run | Danville holiday campaign | Summer camp survey in San Ramon | Citizens advisory committee seats

The event is set to kick off with the kid's dash at 8:20 a.m., followed by the 5K run and walk at 9 a.m. at 12501 Alcosta Blvd.

The event consists of a 5K run and walk for families and adults, as well as a 1K kid's dash, open to children from 4 to 9 years old. Participation in either event includes a "Bah Humbug" long-sleeved shirt and holiday ornament.

As part of the campaign, more than 100 local businesses are listed in the town's holiday gift guide this season, which is published online by the town, and accessible through QR codes located at participating local businesses. The campaign additionally features holiday-themed coloring sheets, which can be printed out and dropped off at the senior center for display.

"In Danville, small businesses are the heart of our community and merchants are working hard to continue to offer safe shopping experiences while still providing outstanding customer service and knowledge," said Jill Bergman, business and economic development director, in a statement.

The town of Danville's annual holiday campaign kicked off this week, aimed at promoting the local community and small businesses, with the theme "Keep Danville Merry and Bright."

The survey is available here , and more information on the city's summer camp programs is set to be available in the coming months.

"With so many new elements to camp planning, it is more important than ever to understand the needs and wants of the San Ramon Community," the announcement from the city said.

As the parks and community department commences planning for next summer's programs, input from a community survey recently announced by the city is set to be one factor the department considers in adapting summer camp experiences to the present era and the interests of local families.

The city of San Ramon is seeking resident feedback intended to help guide planning for summer camp programs for the coming year.

The assorted advisory committees meet monthly or bi-monthly on a variety of days. Applications and more information on the responsibilities of each committee are available here .

San Ramon city officials announced openings on several city advisory boards, as well as one county-wide committee. Applications are open for numerous seats on the city's economic development, transportation, and transportation demand management advisory committees, as well as the County Connection citizens advisory committee.

Community Briefs: Bah Humbug fun run | Danville holiday campaign | Summer camp survey in San Ramon | Citizens advisory committee seats