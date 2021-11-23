County supervisors OK new boundaries with Blackhawk, Diablo, Camino Tassajara in Andersen's District 2

Walnut Creek would split between districts 4 and 2 at Highway 24 and Interstate 680. The Saranap and Castle Hill areas would be in Andersen's District 2.

Morgan Territory Road area inside the Mt. Diablo Unified School District moves to District 4. Concord would be split at the former railroad right-of-way and highways 4 and 242. District 2 would now extend through Tilden Regional Park, almost to Kensington.

The new plan puts all of Pinole in Supervisor John Gioia's District 1. Pittsburg's Tuscany Meadows moves to Supervisor Federal Glover's District 5, with Antioch split at Somersville Road and Auto Center Drive, up Railroad Avenue between Glover and Burgis.

The new map expands Andersen's reach to the east, putting the three Tri-Valley communities into the same district as Danville and San Ramon -- cities with which they're already associated based on geography and demographics.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a redistricting plan moving Diablo, Blackhawk and the Camino Tassajara area from Supervisor Diane Burgis' District 3 to that of District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen.

The goal is to create districts as equal in population as possible, while meeting all federal and state legal guidelines, such as respecting geographic integrity of an area, or a census-designated place, or local community of interest.

The least amount of growth happened in Supervisor Karen Mitchoff's District 4 (10,442 residents), an area covering Concord, much of Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Clayton.

The biggest population gain came in Burgis' District 3, with an additional 36,560 residents in the area covering much of Antioch, Oakley, Brentwood and unincorporated East County.

Tuesday was the last of five required public hearings before a final plan has to be in place by Dec. 15. Redrawings of district lines happens every 10 years and is based on U.S. census numbers.

"It may feel like you're being divided in a way, but there's actually benefits," Burgis said. "Not only are you having two supervisors service a city; Supervisor Glover and I share Antioch, and I don't say 'Well, where is that?' I say 'Oh, it's Antioch. I'm going to help them. And I'm sure that that happens with Supervisor Glover as well. We don't look at the lines."

Throughout the process, there's been push from some areas to keep cities intact, which is difficult to do, given the requirements.

County supervisors OK new boundaries with Blackhawk, Diablo, Camino Tassajara in Andersen's District 2

Redistricting map brings key residential areas of San Ramon Valley back together