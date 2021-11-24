Health officials say Contra Costa County still progressing toward lifting indoor mask order

Roth said more than 500 county residents per day are getting their first dose, and 53% of eligible seniors have received their booster. Since becoming eligible earlier this month, 26% of eligible Contra Costa children ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose.

"We're seeing lots of the progress we're having because so many of our residents are choosing to get vaccinated, both for the first time and with booster doses."

"We have seen that progress slow in the last few days and we are starting to see some stabilization and even just a little rise in our hospital numbers," Roth said. "Again, though, I want to talk about the progress.

Despite COVID-19 case numbers creeping back up in some areas of the country as the holidays approach, Contra Costa County continues to make steady progress, health officials told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

"The best way to keep our momentum is to avoid a holiday surge and protect yourself, and the best way to do that for every eligible resident to get vaccinated right away," Mekuria said. "Or get their boosters. In California people are 6.5 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals."

The county also must be in the yellow tier of state guidelines for three consecutive weeks to lift the order. The county has been fluctuating between yellow and the more restrictive orange level.

"If all 74,000 people who are now partially vaccinated get their follow up doses in the next few weeks, we'd easily meet the goal of our 80% of individuals fully vaccinated to lift the indoor masking order," Mekuria said.

Deputy health officer Dr. Sofe Mekuria told the board the county is steadily approaching state-mandated goals to lift indoor masking requirements, one of which is having 80% of eligible people fully vaccinated. The county is currently at 74.2%, with 80.6% having at least one dose.

"So we still have some work to do," Roth said. "Our equity team is still very much out in the field and working diligently."

"Overall, we've administered more than 1.9 million doses here in Contra Costa County," Roth said, adding "our equity team has been working very hard to close" the vaccination gap. As of this week, 75% of the county's Latinx population had at least their first dose, about the same rate as White residents. African-American rates still lag, at 66.6%.

"Cases per 100,000 are at 6.7, compared to a month ago they were 8.8, so we've had a 24% decrease," Roth said. "One month ago, we had 53 people in the hospital with COVID; today we have 33. So we've seen a decrease -- only 8 of those people are in the (intensive care unit). And those kinds of numbers are comparable to last spring, which was before the Delta surge."

Health officials say Contra Costa County still progressing toward lifting indoor mask order

'The best way to keep our momentum is to avoid a holiday surge and protect yourself'