3 charged with felonies in ransacking of Nordstrom in Walnut Creek last weekend

Three people have been charged with multiple felonies related to the ransacking of a Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek last weekend, Contra Costa County prosecutors said Wednesday.

About 90 people in all stormed the store last Saturday night armed with weapons, making off with more than $100,000 worth of merchandise while about 25 cars with missing or covered license plates were strategically parked in front of the business to block first responders, police and prosecutors said.

The three people arrested and charged so far have been identified as Dana Dawson, 30, Joshua Underwood, 32, and Rodney Robinson, 19, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

The trio is set to be arraigned next Monday afternoon on charges including robbery, burglary, organized retail theft, conspiracy, and receiving stolen property, prosecutors said.

According to a complaint filed by the District Attorney's Office for the charges, Nordstrom employees were pepper-sprayed, kicked, punched and assaulted with a knife during the thefts.