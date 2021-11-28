Giving back this holiday

The nonprofit makes every effort to step in the gap to provide critical care coordination, street outreach and volunteer services for Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin. They exist to mobilize mercy through practical compassion.

The Weekly reached out to Tri-Valley nonprofits this month, and many have provided their wish lists for those residents who want to include them in their gift-giving. So the next time you're shopping at your favorite retailer, grocery store or small business here in Pleasanton or the greater Tri-Valley, consider also making a purchase to help these nonprofits during the holidays.

That's where many local nonprofits step in, to help provide a little more joy to those in need during the holidays

As the holiday season dawns, this is also a time to remember not everybody can experience the enjoyment of holiday gift-giving on their own, even in an affluent area like the Tri-Valley.

9. Volunteers, specifically to help with IT assistance at their two offices.

Items may be dropped off at their adoption center, 3670 Nevada St. in Pleasanton, during walk-in lobby hours of 12-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 925-426-8656, visit valleyhumane.org or email [email protected]

Valley Humane Society creates a brighter future for cats and dogs by encouraging and strengthening the bond between people and pets. They rescue and rehabilitate companion animals and champion responsible caretaking. Programs like AniMeals, their pet food pantry for low-income pet guardians, and work throughout the community with their Canine Comfort Pet Therapy program allow them to work with 450-plus active volunteers.

Items may be dropped off at our administrative office located at 3278 Constitution Drive, Building 16, Livermore, CA 94551 on Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. or Wednesdays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For information, contact 925-800-1042, [email protected] or sunflowerhill.org.

Sunflower Hill is a Tri-Valley nonprofit with a mission of creating places and spaces where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live, work, learn and thrive in the greater community. The organization co-develops residential housing communities and creates engaging programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Items can be dropped off at the Shepherd's Gate Livermore Campus at 1660 Portola Ave.. For information, visit www.shepherdsgate.org.

Since 1984, Shepherd's Gate has been providing a faith-based, long-term recovery program for women and children transforming their lives from homelessness, addiction and domestic violence. Since then more than 13,000 women and children have been served between their Livermore and Brentwood campuses. The program is free and helps single women, elderly, mothers and pregnant women. It is one of the few programs that help older children up to 18 years of age.

Items can be dropped off at their offices, which are located in the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd. in Pleasanton. For information, contact Mercel Amin at 925- 931-5378 or [email protected]

Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley is a nonprofit serving those aged 60 or better. Their mission is to provide services and assistance to improve quality of life and keep older adults independent, safe, and healthy.

Tri-Valley REACH creates inclusive communities and independent living for individuals with developmental disabilities or other special needs through quality and affordable housing in the Tri-Valley.

Items may be dropped off at the museum, 603 Main St. in Pleasanton, during open hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For information, contact 925-462-2766, www.museumonmain.org or [email protected]

Pleasanton's Museum on Main enriches community life through education and preservation. As a cultural resource, the museum tells the stories that have shaped the local community through collections, research, exhibitions and programs.

3. $400 to renew their website host and domain names for the next three years.

1. Donation of readily accessible storage by a local business. With no office or permanent location, they rent space $126 per month.

Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council has provided leadership, support and advocacy for the arts in Pleasanton schools and the community that reflect cultural diversity for over 42 years as a nonprofit. They work collaboratively with others to bring new public art and art related activities to their community.

Items may be dropped off at one of their facilities in Pleasanton by arrangement during open hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Email [email protected] to arrange dropoff time or for more information.

Giving back this holiday

Fulfilling nonprofit wish lists can spread spirit of season