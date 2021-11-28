Giving back this holiday

As the holiday season dawns, this is also a time to remember not everybody can experience the enjoyment of holiday gift-giving on their own, even in an affluent area like the Tri-Valley.
That's where many local nonprofits step in, to help provide a little more joy to those in need during the holidays
The Weekly reached out to Tri-Valley nonprofits this month, and many have provided their wish lists for those residents who want to include them in their gift-giving. So the next time you're shopping at your favorite retailer, grocery store or small business here in Pleasanton or the greater Tri-Valley, consider also making a purchase to help these nonprofits during the holidays.
CityServe of the Tri-Valley values connecting, coordinating and caring for Tri-Valley residents at risk-of or experiencing homelessness reach stability.
The nonprofit makes every effort to step in the gap to provide critical care coordination, street outreach and volunteer services for Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin. They exist to mobilize mercy through practical compassion.
Wish List
1. 4 laptops for internship program
2. 4 large computer monitors
3. 2 desktop computers for new Pleasanton office
4. 2 printers (small, all-in-one) for new satellite offices
5. 4 staplers
6. 4 clipboards
7. Keurig for employee lounge
8. Gift cards to purchase supplies: ACE Hardware, Costco, gas gift cards, Home Depot, JoAnn Craft Store, Office Max, Pet Food Express, and Safeway or other grocers
9. Volunteers, specifically to help with IT assistance at their two offices.
How to Donate
Items may be dropped off at one of their facilities in Pleasanton by arrangement during open hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Email [email protected] to arrange dropoff time or for more information.
Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council has provided leadership, support and advocacy for the arts in Pleasanton schools and the community that reflect cultural diversity for over 42 years as a nonprofit. They work collaboratively with others to bring new public art and art related activities to their community.
Wish List
1. Donation of readily accessible storage by a local business. With no office or permanent location, they rent space $126 per month.
2. Monetary donations for awards to high school students who place in the Spring 2022 Youth Excellence in Arts (YEA) Competition.
3. $400 to renew their website host and domain names for the next three years.
4. QuickBooks software, which costs them $960 a year.
5. A special art light to illuminate the stained glass window at the Pleasanton Hotel.
How to Donate
For information, to donate or become a member, visit PleasantonArts.org or email [email protected]
Pleasanton's Museum on Main enriches community life through education and preservation. As a cultural resource, the museum tells the stories that have shaped the local community through collections, research, exhibitions and programs.
Wish List
1. Gift cards to purchase supplies for operations and programs: ACE Hardware, Amazon, Costco, JoAnn Fabrics, Michael's, Office Max, Safeway and Towne Center Books
2. MacBook Pro laptop for museum presentations and programs
3. iPad for museum programs
4. Pop-up tents
5. Plastic folding tables: 4 feet, 6 feet and 8 feet
6. Craft supplies: Crayola washable markers, Crayola crayons, glue, construction paper, etc.
7. Volunteers
How to Donate
Items may be dropped off at the museum, 603 Main St. in Pleasanton, during open hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For information, contact 925-462-2766, www.museumonmain.org or [email protected]
Tri-Valley REACH creates inclusive communities and independent living for individuals with developmental disabilities or other special needs through quality and affordable housing in the Tri-Valley.
Wish List
1. Gift cards: Lowe's, Home Depot, ACE Hardware, Safeway, Raley's, Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Trader Joe's
2. Professional services: Landscape, irrigation, painting, home repair
How to donate
Items may be mailed to: Tri-Valley REACH, P.O. Box 5564, Pleasanton, CA 94566. For professional services, email [email protected]
Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley is a nonprofit serving those aged 60 or better. Their mission is to provide services and assistance to improve quality of life and keep older adults independent, safe, and healthy.
Wish List
1. Financial donations to the agency
2. Gift cards for senior clients (Safeway, Walmart, Raley's, Target, etc.)
3. Volunteers to help call isolated seniors
4. Volunteers to drive seniors to their medical appointments
5. Gift cards for nonprofit to purchase supplies: ACE Hardware, Costco, gas gift cards, JoAnn Craft Store and Office Max
How to Donate
Items can be dropped off at their offices, which are located in the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd. in Pleasanton. For information, contact Mercel Amin at 925- 931-5378 or [email protected]
Since 1984, Shepherd's Gate has been providing a faith-based, long-term recovery program for women and children transforming their lives from homelessness, addiction and domestic violence. Since then more than 13,000 women and children have been served between their Livermore and Brentwood campuses. The program is free and helps single women, elderly, mothers and pregnant women. It is one of the few programs that help older children up to 18 years of age.
Wish List
1. Participate in Shepherd's "Holiday Gift Program", which should cover gifts, journals, activities, etc.
2. Breakfast Items such as cereal and flavored oatmeal
3. Snacks
4. Fruit cups or canned fruit
5. Toilet paper
6. Paper towels
7. Trash bags 13- and 33-gallon
8. Cleaning supplies such as Windex, Pine-Sol, disinfectant spray, Clorox wipes
9. Laundry soap
10. Baby wipes
How to Donate
Items can be dropped off at the Shepherd's Gate Livermore Campus at 1660 Portola Ave.. For information, visit www.shepherdsgate.org.
Sunflower Hill is a Tri-Valley nonprofit with a mission of creating places and spaces where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live, work, learn and thrive in the greater community. The organization co-develops residential housing communities and creates engaging programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Wish List
1. Houseables Dry Erase Easel Whiteboard (2 needed at the Sunflower Hill Gardens)
2. Utility cart (1 needed at Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch)
3. Floor cushions (any color; to be used for programs at Irby Ranch)
4. Garden gloves (Latex-free; all sizes and fabrics welcome)
5. Gift cards to local grocery stores for cooking class supplies (any denomination)
6. Delivery of 8 cubic yards of Vision Recycling OMRI compost (call nonprofit for details)
7. Gift cards to Alden Lane Nursery (any denomination)
8. Gift cards to Home Depot (any denomination)
9. New board games, such as Uno, Connect Four, etc.
10. Ink (alcohol-based for art projects in the garden)
How to Donate
Items may be dropped off at our administrative office located at 3278 Constitution Drive, Building 16, Livermore, CA 94551 on Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. or Wednesdays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For information, contact 925-800-1042, [email protected] or sunflowerhill.org.
Valley Humane Society creates a brighter future for cats and dogs by encouraging and strengthening the bond between people and pets. They rescue and rehabilitate companion animals and champion responsible caretaking. Programs like AniMeals, their pet food pantry for low-income pet guardians, and work throughout the community with their Canine Comfort Pet Therapy program allow them to work with 450-plus active volunteers.
Wish List
1. Diamond Naturals dry kitten food and Diamond Naturals cat canned food
2. Meat-only jars of baby food (chicken, turkey, beef -- no vegetables)
3. Gas station gift cards (especially ARCO)
How to Donate
Items may be dropped off at their adoption center, 3670 Nevada St. in Pleasanton, during walk-in lobby hours of 12-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 925-426-8656, visit valleyhumane.org or email [email protected]
