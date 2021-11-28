News

San Ramon council picks Verose as new vice mayor

Second-year councilman to hold post for year

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 28, 2021, 4:29 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon City Council voted to appoint Councilmember Sridhar Verose as the city's next vice mayor in its regular meeting last Tuesday night.

Sridhar Verose. (Image courtesy of the city of San Ramon)

"The municipal code calls for the council to select one of its members as vice mayor for a one-year term," said Christina Franco, city clerk, at Tuesday's meeting. "This meeting tonight qualifies as the regularly scheduled meeting in November in which the vice mayor is selected."

Verose was nominated by sitting Vice Mayor Scott Perkins, in a motion that was seconded by Councilmember Sabina Zafar. Council members did not move for any additional nominations, and voted unanimously for Verose's selection as vice mayor.

"I just want to thank everybody for your support this past year as vice mayor, particularly from Mayor Hudson and the council members," Perkins said. "It was a great year, and I'm sure you're going to have a better year, because somewhere next year, we're actually going to meet in person."

Verose, who represents the city's District 3, was elected as the first Indian American to serve on the City Council in November 2020 for a regular term that expires in 2024.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Prior to his election to the council, Verose served on the Parks and Community Services Commission from 2016 to 2020. He currently works as a senior manager for cloud operations at an unspecified software company, according to his biography on the council website, as part of a decades-long career in information technology.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon council picks Verose as new vice mayor

Second-year councilman to hold post for year

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 28, 2021, 4:29 pm

The San Ramon City Council voted to appoint Councilmember Sridhar Verose as the city's next vice mayor in its regular meeting last Tuesday night.

"The municipal code calls for the council to select one of its members as vice mayor for a one-year term," said Christina Franco, city clerk, at Tuesday's meeting. "This meeting tonight qualifies as the regularly scheduled meeting in November in which the vice mayor is selected."

Verose was nominated by sitting Vice Mayor Scott Perkins, in a motion that was seconded by Councilmember Sabina Zafar. Council members did not move for any additional nominations, and voted unanimously for Verose's selection as vice mayor.

"I just want to thank everybody for your support this past year as vice mayor, particularly from Mayor Hudson and the council members," Perkins said. "It was a great year, and I'm sure you're going to have a better year, because somewhere next year, we're actually going to meet in person."

Verose, who represents the city's District 3, was elected as the first Indian American to serve on the City Council in November 2020 for a regular term that expires in 2024.

Prior to his election to the council, Verose served on the Parks and Community Services Commission from 2016 to 2020. He currently works as a senior manager for cloud operations at an unspecified software company, according to his biography on the council website, as part of a decades-long career in information technology.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.