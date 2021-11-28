San Ramon council picks Verose as new vice mayor

The San Ramon City Council voted to appoint Councilmember Sridhar Verose as the city's next vice mayor in its regular meeting last Tuesday night.

"The municipal code calls for the council to select one of its members as vice mayor for a one-year term," said Christina Franco, city clerk, at Tuesday's meeting. "This meeting tonight qualifies as the regularly scheduled meeting in November in which the vice mayor is selected."

Verose was nominated by sitting Vice Mayor Scott Perkins, in a motion that was seconded by Councilmember Sabina Zafar. Council members did not move for any additional nominations, and voted unanimously for Verose's selection as vice mayor.

"I just want to thank everybody for your support this past year as vice mayor, particularly from Mayor Hudson and the council members," Perkins said. "It was a great year, and I'm sure you're going to have a better year, because somewhere next year, we're actually going to meet in person."

Verose, who represents the city's District 3, was elected as the first Indian American to serve on the City Council in November 2020 for a regular term that expires in 2024.