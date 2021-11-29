BART to increase electric vehicle charging ports at station parking lots

The BART Board of Directors unanimously voted this month to approve tentative plans to expand access to electric vehicle charging ports at the transit agency's parking lots.

BART currently has electric vehicle charging stations at its Warm Springs/South Fremont and Lafayette stations. The parking lots at BART's Milpitas and Berryessa/North San Jose stations, which are owned by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, also have electric vehicle charging ports.

But with ownership of more vehicle parking lots than any other rail transit agency in the state, BART intends to place more charging ports throughout the system in anticipation of a market shift toward the increased use of electric vehicles.

"The assumption is that widespread EV adoption is one-to-five years out," BART sustainability project manager Monica Meagher told the board on Nov. 18. "When we see widespread adoption, there's an absolute need for more publicly accessible, easy charging; we heard that consistently from all external stakeholders."

BART received feedback on its electric vehicle charging expansion from more than a dozen outside groups, including transportation researchers at the University of California at Berkeley and UC Davis, environmental groups like the National Resources Defense Council and transportation and sustainability officials with the city of Oakland and Contra Costa County.