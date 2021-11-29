Bay Area to receive $4.5B over five years in federal infrastructure package

The Bay Area will receive $4.5 billion over the next five years from the recently passed federal infrastructure funding package, a group of Bay Area members of Congress said Tuesday.

The funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed last week, will support repairs and renovations for the region's roads and bridges, aging water systems, public transit networks and access to broadband internet, among other things.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Reps. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto; Barbara Lee, D-Oakland; Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo/San Francisco; and Mark DeSaulnier, D-Walnut Creek, as well as local union leaders in San Francisco to discuss how the $1.2 trillion funding package will benefit both the region and the country at large.

"Every two minutes in America, a water main breaks," Eshoo said. "The total amount of treated water wasted every day in our country is about 6 billion gallons, or 9,000 swimming pools. Here in the Bay Area, commuters pre-pandemic spent 103 hours a year stuck in traffic. This legislation is pointed to resolving all of this."

California is expected to receive $47.2 billion in funding from the law, which Lee and other officials noted will help modernize historically unsupported and polluted areas of the state by expanding access to electric vehicle charging ports and low- or zero-emission buses.