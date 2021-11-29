Pleasanton Preps: Falcons reflect after close loss in NCS football title game

After the game, the Falcons had to stay on the field for the awards ceremony, getting their second-place medals and pennant. Then they stood there, respectfully, and watched Campolindo celebrate on the Foothill field.

Foothill fell just short of the win, but what I saw next is what the players will always look back on fondly.

The game was not the crispest game for the Falcons, but there they were with the ball inside the Campo 10-yard line with a chance to tie or win it in the final minute of the game.

It has nothing to do with the result or a specific play during the game, but rather the brotherhood/sisterhood that sports provide for a young man or woman.

Foothill's 21-14 loss to Campolindo on Saturday in the North Coast Section Division II football championship is a game, or more importantly a moment, the players on Foothill will never forget.

You spend four years of being with the same group of teammates, and it is not something you want to let go but want to hold on to as long as possible.

If you have never played sports, it is impossible to grasp the magnitude of the moment. This is not a moment only the Foothill players experience, but it's something for all schools and all sports.

Time went on and my wife was asking me to go into the Foothill team room and move the players along so we could go home. I told her to wait for a bit as these players needed the time to talk. Even though the conversation, which I could hear, centered on the game, there was more to it than just that. This was their last time putting on their pads and battling on the field as teammates.

Slowly the dejected players left one by one until only five or six remained. Having known these players for four years, I had a pretty good idea who was left.

After the game I walked up to the area around the Foothill locker room where my wife -- a staff member at Foothill -- had to wait until the last Falcon player left.

Obviously, the loss in the championship stings and will for some time, but these players have a bond that will never go away.

That right there is the unseen value of athletics for high school athletes. The bonds you build will never be replaced. Wins are great, losses sting, but brotherhood and sisterhood are what matters most.

They were just hanging out, embracing the final time they would be sitting in the Foothill team room together as teammates.

I finally walked into the team room, and it was exactly as expected. Kenny Olson, Nick Walsh and Connor Perez were joined by Noah Lombardi, Noah Lammle and Anthony Tahir.

One game and it is all over. You don't want to leave your teammates and friends -- you want to keep that moment in perpetuity.

Heads up boys -- you gave the Foothill community one heck of season. Remember, always embrace the bonds you formed this year. It will put a smile on your face for the rest of your life.

When I walked in and asked the boys if I could please take my wife home, they jumped up and got their stuff together. I didn't expect anything else, and I felt compelled to tell them all that if I had to pick a team to announce in my last year of calling Foothill football games, I was honored that it was their team.

