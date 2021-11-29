News

San Ramon police warning seniors about potential for jewelry thefts

Two incidents occurred in city over holiday weekend

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 29, 2021, 9:07 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Bay Area seniors are being warned to avoid wearing expensive jewelry while outside exercising alone or instead exercise with another person because thieves may be on the lookout for more unsuspecting victims, San Ramon police said Monday.

Two thefts occurred in San Ramon over the holiday weekend and more occurred throughout the Bay Area, according to police.

An elderly woman was out walking last Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. on South Wedgewood Road near Mosaic Park when a white Mercedes-Benz SUV approached with two people inside.

A woman in her mid to late 30s in the rear passenger seat of the SUV started a conversation with the senior, got out of the vehicle and used a sleight-of-hand-technique to steal the senior's necklace and bracelets.

The younger woman got back in the SUV and was driven away by a heavyset man in his 50s.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Another theft in San Ramon involved a senior out walking Sunday at about 12:15 p.m. along Cinnamon Ridge Road.

A woman in her 30s got out of a black BMW X3 and started a conversation with the victim before stealing her valuable watch using a sleight-of-hand-technique. The suspect, who had black hair in a ponytail, got back in the SUV driven by a man in his 30s and the pair left the area.

San Ramon police said the suspects in the two thefts are different. No one reported being injured.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon police warning seniors about potential for jewelry thefts

Two incidents occurred in city over holiday weekend

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 29, 2021, 9:07 pm

Bay Area seniors are being warned to avoid wearing expensive jewelry while outside exercising alone or instead exercise with another person because thieves may be on the lookout for more unsuspecting victims, San Ramon police said Monday.

Two thefts occurred in San Ramon over the holiday weekend and more occurred throughout the Bay Area, according to police.

An elderly woman was out walking last Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. on South Wedgewood Road near Mosaic Park when a white Mercedes-Benz SUV approached with two people inside.

A woman in her mid to late 30s in the rear passenger seat of the SUV started a conversation with the senior, got out of the vehicle and used a sleight-of-hand-technique to steal the senior's necklace and bracelets.

The younger woman got back in the SUV and was driven away by a heavyset man in his 50s.

Another theft in San Ramon involved a senior out walking Sunday at about 12:15 p.m. along Cinnamon Ridge Road.

A woman in her 30s got out of a black BMW X3 and started a conversation with the victim before stealing her valuable watch using a sleight-of-hand-technique. The suspect, who had black hair in a ponytail, got back in the SUV driven by a man in his 30s and the pair left the area.

San Ramon police said the suspects in the two thefts are different. No one reported being injured.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.