San Ramon police warning seniors about potential for jewelry thefts

Bay Area seniors are being warned to avoid wearing expensive jewelry while outside exercising alone or instead exercise with another person because thieves may be on the lookout for more unsuspecting victims, San Ramon police said Monday.

Two thefts occurred in San Ramon over the holiday weekend and more occurred throughout the Bay Area, according to police.

An elderly woman was out walking last Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. on South Wedgewood Road near Mosaic Park when a white Mercedes-Benz SUV approached with two people inside.

A woman in her mid to late 30s in the rear passenger seat of the SUV started a conversation with the senior, got out of the vehicle and used a sleight-of-hand-technique to steal the senior's necklace and bracelets.

The younger woman got back in the SUV and was driven away by a heavyset man in his 50s.