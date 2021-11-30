Man faces four felony charges for retail theft, carjackings in San Ramon Valley

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton is pressing multiple felony charges against a suspect arrested for a retail theft and two carjacking incidents in the San Ramon Valley last week, she announced Tuesday.

According to a District Attorney's Office press release, 30-year-old Philander Johnson and two others attempted to leave the Ace Hardware store near Blackhawk with multiple power tools in hand on Nov. 24. After store staff confronted Johnson, he allegedly pulled out a knife and escaped.

Johnson then separated from the other two unidentified suspects and allegedly entered an uninvolved person's car. Court filings said Johnson directed the driver at knifepoint to drive him away from the area.

Upon arrival in San Ramon, Johnson allegedly entered a second occupied car and threatened the driver to drive him away.

Law enforcement officers were in the area during the interaction and apprehended Johnson, according to police.