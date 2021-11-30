Walnut Creek council holding special meeting on Broadway Plaza heist

The Walnut Creek City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss hiring five new police officers to patrol downtown in response to the Nov. 20 looting of Nordstrom by 90 masked bandits rushing the store just before closing, making off with about $125,000 in merchandise.

The city would spend $2 million of its remaining $4 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding on new Broadway Plaza security measures. In addition to the five police officers -- costing $1.6 million if funded through the end of June 2023, as recommended by staff -- the city would also spend $215,000 for additional security cameras and $35,000 for a tether drone 100 feet over the area.

The council would also allocate $130,000 for immediate overtime pay for additional officers three days a week through June 30, 2022.

The staff recommendations would leave the city with $2 million in ARPA funds to spend in the future.

The council will also likely formally approve sending letters to the district attorney, state legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom, expressing concern and asking for additional resources.