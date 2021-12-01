News

Walnut Creek council spending $2M in response to Nordstrom attack

Drone surveillance, more cameras, extra downtown beat among tasks funded by American Rescue Plan Act money

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 1, 2021, 10:11 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Walnut Creek will beef up its police presence by spending $2 million over 18 months to add five officers to a new downtown beat, adding security cameras to the area, and flying a tether drone over Broadway Plaza.

At a special meeting Wednesday morning, the City Council unanimously voted to spend half of its remaining unallocated federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on measures to prevent a repeat of the coordinated ransacking of Nordstrom on Nov. 20. Council member Matt Francois was absent and unable to vote, but did speak via Zoom.

An estimated 90 people pulled into Broadway Plaza about 8:45 p.m. that day in up to 25 vehicles with license plates either removed or covered. In just a few minutes, they rushed the store and made off with $87,000 of merchandise and caused another $38,000 in damage. Three workers were injured, including one who was pepper sprayed by the same person who allegedly punched and kicked a female employee.

Police have arrested three suspects, including one on felony probation who allegedly possessed a handgun at the time.

"I wish we could spend these funds elsewhere; I really do ... but this is the fire we need to put out," said Walnut Creek Mayor Kevin Wilk. "We need to ensure that we keep the community safe and that we provide the greatest deterrence possible from the city of Walnut Creek, to our Police Department and other measures. We need to do everything in our power to ensure that this is the case."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

The five police officers will cost $1.6 million through the end of June 2023. The city will also spend $215,000 for additional security cameras and $35,000 on the unmanned tether drone, which hovers 100 feet overhead.

The council will also allocate $130,000 for immediate overtime pay for additional officers three days a week through June 30, 2022, as recruitment and hiring of new officers typically takes anywhere from eight to 18 months, Police Chief Jamie Knox told the council.

The department currently has 75 officers working of its authorized 80 positions, a typical rotating ratio due to retirements and other reasons.

The council also formally approved sending letters to the county district attorney, state attorney general, state legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom, expressing concern and asking for additional resources.

The incident made national headlines for its scale and boldness. Thieves arrived just before Nordstrom's 9 p.m. closing, essentially turning the street out front into what one officer described as a parking lot. The entire heist took about five minutes, which police said indicated a high degree of planning that will likely bring charges of felony conspiracy.

"We are following up on several leads and I do anticipate additional arrests in the coming weeks," Knox told the council.

The attack was one of many similar attacks in the Bay Area that weekend by dozens of armed suspects at stores in Oakland, San Francisco, Hayward, Pleasanton and San Jose. Authorities have said it's not clear whether the incidents are related.

The street running through Broadway Plaza is closed until at least the end of 2021.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Walnut Creek council spending $2M in response to Nordstrom attack

Drone surveillance, more cameras, extra downtown beat among tasks funded by American Rescue Plan Act money

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 1, 2021, 10:11 pm

Walnut Creek will beef up its police presence by spending $2 million over 18 months to add five officers to a new downtown beat, adding security cameras to the area, and flying a tether drone over Broadway Plaza.

At a special meeting Wednesday morning, the City Council unanimously voted to spend half of its remaining unallocated federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on measures to prevent a repeat of the coordinated ransacking of Nordstrom on Nov. 20. Council member Matt Francois was absent and unable to vote, but did speak via Zoom.

An estimated 90 people pulled into Broadway Plaza about 8:45 p.m. that day in up to 25 vehicles with license plates either removed or covered. In just a few minutes, they rushed the store and made off with $87,000 of merchandise and caused another $38,000 in damage. Three workers were injured, including one who was pepper sprayed by the same person who allegedly punched and kicked a female employee.

Police have arrested three suspects, including one on felony probation who allegedly possessed a handgun at the time.

"I wish we could spend these funds elsewhere; I really do ... but this is the fire we need to put out," said Walnut Creek Mayor Kevin Wilk. "We need to ensure that we keep the community safe and that we provide the greatest deterrence possible from the city of Walnut Creek, to our Police Department and other measures. We need to do everything in our power to ensure that this is the case."

The five police officers will cost $1.6 million through the end of June 2023. The city will also spend $215,000 for additional security cameras and $35,000 on the unmanned tether drone, which hovers 100 feet overhead.

The council will also allocate $130,000 for immediate overtime pay for additional officers three days a week through June 30, 2022, as recruitment and hiring of new officers typically takes anywhere from eight to 18 months, Police Chief Jamie Knox told the council.

The department currently has 75 officers working of its authorized 80 positions, a typical rotating ratio due to retirements and other reasons.

The council also formally approved sending letters to the county district attorney, state attorney general, state legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom, expressing concern and asking for additional resources.

The incident made national headlines for its scale and boldness. Thieves arrived just before Nordstrom's 9 p.m. closing, essentially turning the street out front into what one officer described as a parking lot. The entire heist took about five minutes, which police said indicated a high degree of planning that will likely bring charges of felony conspiracy.

"We are following up on several leads and I do anticipate additional arrests in the coming weeks," Knox told the council.

The attack was one of many similar attacks in the Bay Area that weekend by dozens of armed suspects at stores in Oakland, San Francisco, Hayward, Pleasanton and San Jose. Authorities have said it's not clear whether the incidents are related.

The street running through Broadway Plaza is closed until at least the end of 2021.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.