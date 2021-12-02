Business in Brief: Workday acquiring firm for $510M | Pans on Fire reopening | Safeway remodel

Workday acquiring firm for $510M
Pleasanton-based software giant Workday, Inc., recently announced plans to acquire cloud-based external workforce and vendor management technology company VNDLY for $510 million in a definitive agreement expected to close in the weeks ahead.
Workday, which focuses on enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, will utilize technology from Mason, Ohio-based VNDLY to supplement its management services for clients to "build a holistic workforce strategy for all workers", "gain visibility into the total workforce, including costs", "better plan for and manage labor needs" and "control compliance and security risk," Workday officials said.
"As organizations expand the definition of their workforce to meet growing business and talent demands, they need solutions that provide a holistic view of all worker types -- including contingent workers -- so they can better plan for and meet the great opportunity in front of them," Workday chief strategy officer Pete Schlampp said in a statement.
"VNDLY is at the forefront of the vendor management industry with an innovative and intuitive approach. The powerful combination of our technologies and talent will help customers better manage their evolving workforce dynamics, helping them keep pace with today's changing world of work," he added.
"We've seen the value of true cloud-based technologies in helping organizations adapt and evolve to a more complex workforce composition," said Shashank Saxena, co-founder and CEO of VNDLY. "By joining Workday, we'll be able to expand the value we bring to customers, helping provide greater visibility, collaboration, and oversight to workforce needs and opportunities."
The proposed definitive agreement, announced on Nov. 18 and expected to close by Jan. 31, calls for Workday to acquire VNDLY for consideration of approximately $510 million, consisting primarily of cash -- subject to successfully completing customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals.
Workday also revealed last month the promotions of Doug Robinson to co-president (as of Nov. 18) and Barbara Larson to chief financial officer (effective Feb. 1).
Pans on Fire
Pans on Fire, the familiar cookware and culinary items shop with food studio for cooking classes and private events in Hopyard Village in Pleasanton, marked its reopening under new ownership earlier this month.
Bruce and Laura Schoenweiler purchased the Hopyard Road business after the prior owner announced the pending closure earlier this year due to financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Bruce and Laura are passionate about food and cooking, and creating a special, welcoming environment for customers," the new owners said in a statement. "They bring complementary strengths and interests to Pans on Fire. Laura loves baking sourdough bread and creating delicious desserts. Bruce's passion leans more to the savory and experimental side focused on barbecue, modern and classic cooking techniques, and cured meats."
Safeway remodel
Safeway officials held a reopening ceremony on Nov. 10 to recognize the completion of a remodeling project at the company's grocery store on Santa Rita Road.
The larger Safeway store on Bernal Avenue is now undergoing a remodel that is expected to be completed by the end of the year, company reps said.
Credit union deal done
Dublin-based Chabot Federal Credit Union has finished its merger with University Credit Union, with the deal receiving "overwhelming positive support" during recent voting by members of the financial institution primarily serving members from Chabot and Las Positas community colleges and the city of Hayward.
The Donlon Way credit union is now being absorbed into and rebranded as University Credit Union, with all of the staff located in Dublin retained through the merger agreement, which was first announced in August, executives said this fall. The full systems conversion is expected to wrap up by next quarter.
As a result of the deal, University Credit Union now holds more than $1 billion in assets.
New owner for CMIT
Information technology firm CMIT Solutions of Pleasanton is now under new ownership, with tech entrepreneur Maitjian Welke acquiring the local company that serves local business clients in Pleasanton, Dublin, Sunol, Verona, Brightside and Hayward.
Welke also owns and operates CMIT Solutions of SW Silicon Valley and CMIT Solutions of Palo Alto.
Logistics training
The Chabot-Las Positas Community College District last month unveiled a new training program with Prologis, Inc. to better equip people with key skills for jobs in the transportation, distribution and logistics industries.
Through its digital curriculum, Prologis has pledged to train 25,000 individuals by 2025 and the Bay Area is one of 15 key logistics markets, according to CLPCCD officials.
"Opportunities in the logistics industry have reached a new peak as companies recognize the importance of the supply chain to their operations," said Steven Hussain, vice president of workforce programs and community relations for Prologis. "This initiative expands access to career opportunities in this growing sector while addressing the hiring gap for employers."
District officials said the company's self-paced, online program complements the job placement support services Chabot-Las Positas and its community partners provide.
