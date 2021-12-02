Business in Brief: Workday acquiring firm for $510M | Pans on Fire reopening | Safeway remodel

"VNDLY is at the forefront of the vendor management industry with an innovative and intuitive approach. The powerful combination of our technologies and talent will help customers better manage their evolving workforce dynamics, helping them keep pace with today's changing world of work," he added.

"As organizations expand the definition of their workforce to meet growing business and talent demands, they need solutions that provide a holistic view of all worker types -- including contingent workers -- so they can better plan for and meet the great opportunity in front of them," Workday chief strategy officer Pete Schlampp said in a statement.

Workday, which focuses on enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, will utilize technology from Mason, Ohio-based VNDLY to supplement its management services for clients to "build a holistic workforce strategy for all workers", "gain visibility into the total workforce, including costs", "better plan for and manage labor needs" and "control compliance and security risk," Workday officials said.

Pans on Fire, the familiar cookware and culinary items shop with food studio for cooking classes and private events in Hopyard Village in Pleasanton, marked its reopening under new ownership earlier this month.

Workday also revealed last month the promotions of Doug Robinson to co-president (as of Nov. 18) and Barbara Larson to chief financial officer (effective Feb. 1).

The proposed definitive agreement, announced on Nov. 18 and expected to close by Jan. 31, calls for Workday to acquire VNDLY for consideration of approximately $510 million, consisting primarily of cash -- subject to successfully completing customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals.

"We've seen the value of true cloud-based technologies in helping organizations adapt and evolve to a more complex workforce composition," said Shashank Saxena, co-founder and CEO of VNDLY. "By joining Workday, we'll be able to expand the value we bring to customers, helping provide greater visibility, collaboration, and oversight to workforce needs and opportunities."

The larger Safeway store on Bernal Avenue is now undergoing a remodel that is expected to be completed by the end of the year, company reps said.

"Bruce and Laura are passionate about food and cooking, and creating a special, welcoming environment for customers," the new owners said in a statement. "They bring complementary strengths and interests to Pans on Fire. Laura loves baking sourdough bread and creating delicious desserts. Bruce's passion leans more to the savory and experimental side focused on barbecue, modern and classic cooking techniques, and cured meats."

Bruce and Laura Schoenweiler purchased the Hopyard Road business after the prior owner announced the pending closure earlier this year due to financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Opportunities in the logistics industry have reached a new peak as companies recognize the importance of the supply chain to their operations," said Steven Hussain, vice president of workforce programs and community relations for Prologis. "This initiative expands access to career opportunities in this growing sector while addressing the hiring gap for employers."

Through its digital curriculum, Prologis has pledged to train 25,000 individuals by 2025 and the Bay Area is one of 15 key logistics markets, according to CLPCCD officials.

The Chabot-Las Positas Community College District last month unveiled a new training program with Prologis, Inc. to better equip people with key skills for jobs in the transportation, distribution and logistics industries.

Information technology firm CMIT Solutions of Pleasanton is now under new ownership, with tech entrepreneur Maitjian Welke acquiring the local company that serves local business clients in Pleasanton, Dublin, Sunol, Verona, Brightside and Hayward.

The Donlon Way credit union is now being absorbed into and rebranded as University Credit Union, with all of the staff located in Dublin retained through the merger agreement, which was first announced in August, executives said this fall. The full systems conversion is expected to wrap up by next quarter.

Dublin-based Chabot Federal Credit Union has finished its merger with University Credit Union, with the deal receiving "overwhelming positive support" during recent voting by members of the financial institution primarily serving members from Chabot and Las Positas community colleges and the city of Hayward.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Business in Brief: Workday acquiring firm for $510M | Pans on Fire reopening | Safeway remodel

Also: Credit union deal done | New owner for CMIT | Logistics training with Chabot-Las Positas