County sheriff's deputies to patrol downtown Walnut Creek to deter retail thefts

Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies will assist the Walnut Creek Police Department to deter concerted retail theft attacks like the one that struck the Broadway Plaza shopping mall last month.

Contra Costa deputy sheriffs will be conducting patrols in downtown Walnut Creek alongside police officers during the holidays to help prevent similar incidents.

"Working with our partners at the Walnut Creek Police Department, this deployment from the Sheriff's Office will help keep businesses, shoppers and residents safe," Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston said in a statement.