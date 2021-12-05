Tri-Valley ranks high among Bay Area communities for pavement quality

In the 2020 rankings, Dublin came in second for pavement condition among Bay Area cities, with a PCI score of 84 out of a possible 100 points in the survey, narrowly edged out of first place by Cupertino, which had a score of 85.

All incorporated Tri-Valley communities received PCI scores in the range of "good" or "very good" last year -- and more than 10 points ahead of the average score of 67 and rank of "fair" across all Bay Area communities.

PCI scores of 90 or above are considered "excellent", according to the survey, with scores of 80 to 89 being "very good"; scores of 70 to 79 being "good"; scores of 60 to 69 being "fair;" scores of 50 to 59 being "at risk;" and scores of 25 to 49 being "poor."

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission released results from its 2020 Bay Area pavement condition index (PCI) last month, which ranks the pavement quality of communities in the region on a scale of 1 to 100, highlighting improvements or declines in the conditions of paved streets, roads and sidewalks across the Bay Area's wide range of communities.

In a recently released survey of pavement conditions throughout the Bay Area, the Tri-Valley cities of Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore and San Ramon and the town of Danville collectively earned high marks compared to some other parts of the region, with Dublin earning the highest score locally.

Unincorporated communities in Contra Costa County collectively ranked at 71 in 2020, down a point from 72 in 2018 and 2019. In Alameda County, unincorporated areas saw the reverse, gaining a point in 2020 for a score of 72, up from 71 in the previous two years.

Pleasanton and San Ramon both ranked at 78, with Pleasanton losing a point from its 2019 score of 79, and San Ramon holding steady from the previous year.

Livermore narrowly edged out the remaining incorporated Tri-Valley communities with a score of 79 -- the same as the city's 2019 score, which saw it gain a point from 78 in 2018.

Danville joined Dublin among jurisdictions ranked as "very good," despite being further down the list, with a score of 80. The town had the same score in 2019, which had been boosted by a point that year compared to its 2018 score of 79.

Dublin's score had decreased by one point each year in 2019 and 2020, while Cupertino's rose by one point from 2019 in order to overcome Dublin's previous first-place score among Bay Area communities.

Alameda County collectively ranked further down in the list, below Santa Clara County, and tied with Solano County at an average score of 68.

Although outranked by San Mateo County, which had a score of 71, Contra Costa County had the additional distinction of no jurisdictions included in the lowest rankings, while Pacifica, in San Mateo County, was at the bottom of the list, with the lowest score of all Bay Area jurisdictions, at 42.

At the county level, Contra Costa County collectively ranked high in the Bay Area, coming in third behind San Francisco and San Mateo counties in last year's data, with a score of 70, which was steady across the three years of data.

Tri-Valley ranks high among Bay Area communities for pavement quality

Dublin comes in second place overall; Danville among those rated 'very good'