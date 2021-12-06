Danville police investigate second recent theft at local Ace Hardware

The Danville Police Department is investigating a reported theft at Ace Hardware on Camino Tassajara and looking for information on three suspects accused of stealing $1,100 in tools from the store and the cellphone of an employee.

On Sunday, officers responded to a reported verbal altercation just before 4 p.m. at 3438 Camino Tassajara, and determined that three men had stolen tools from the store, with one getting into an altercation with, and stealing the cellphone of, an employee who took pictures of the license plate of the vehicle the suspects fled in, according to police. The employee sustained minor injuries.

Police are seeking information related to the vehicle, described as a tan-colored Chevy Trailblazer. The assailants were described each as men approximately 30 years old -- one described as a 6 feet tall, 220 pounds of Hispanic descent wearing a white t-shirt and black pants and hat, while the two others were each said to be about 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds of Asian descent wearing Golden State Warriors jerseys.

It marked the second high-profile theft incident at hardware store near Blackhawk in the past two weeks.

On Nov. 25, a shoplifting incident at the same Ace Hardware location went on to turn into a kidnapping and carjacking incident, according to police, when one of the three shoplifting suspects in that incident allegedly went on to force himself into a person's vehicle at knifepoint after fleeing the store.