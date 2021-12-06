News

Danville police investigate second recent theft at local Ace Hardware

$1,100 in tools, cellphone of employee taken in Sunday afternoon incident; suspects at-large

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 6, 2021, 6:52 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Danville Police Department is investigating a reported theft at Ace Hardware on Camino Tassajara and looking for information on three suspects accused of stealing $1,100 in tools from the store and the cellphone of an employee.

On Sunday, officers responded to a reported verbal altercation just before 4 p.m. at 3438 Camino Tassajara, and determined that three men had stolen tools from the store, with one getting into an altercation with, and stealing the cellphone of, an employee who took pictures of the license plate of the vehicle the suspects fled in, according to police. The employee sustained minor injuries.

Police are seeking information related to the vehicle, described as a tan-colored Chevy Trailblazer. The assailants were described each as men approximately 30 years old -- one described as a 6 feet tall, 220 pounds of Hispanic descent wearing a white t-shirt and black pants and hat, while the two others were each said to be about 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds of Asian descent wearing Golden State Warriors jerseys.

It marked the second high-profile theft incident at hardware store near Blackhawk in the past two weeks.

On Nov. 25, a shoplifting incident at the same Ace Hardware location went on to turn into a kidnapping and carjacking incident, according to police, when one of the three shoplifting suspects in that incident allegedly went on to force himself into a person's vehicle at knifepoint after fleeing the store.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Danville police investigate second recent theft at local Ace Hardware

$1,100 in tools, cellphone of employee taken in Sunday afternoon incident; suspects at-large

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 6, 2021, 6:52 pm

The Danville Police Department is investigating a reported theft at Ace Hardware on Camino Tassajara and looking for information on three suspects accused of stealing $1,100 in tools from the store and the cellphone of an employee.

On Sunday, officers responded to a reported verbal altercation just before 4 p.m. at 3438 Camino Tassajara, and determined that three men had stolen tools from the store, with one getting into an altercation with, and stealing the cellphone of, an employee who took pictures of the license plate of the vehicle the suspects fled in, according to police. The employee sustained minor injuries.

Police are seeking information related to the vehicle, described as a tan-colored Chevy Trailblazer. The assailants were described each as men approximately 30 years old -- one described as a 6 feet tall, 220 pounds of Hispanic descent wearing a white t-shirt and black pants and hat, while the two others were each said to be about 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds of Asian descent wearing Golden State Warriors jerseys.

It marked the second high-profile theft incident at hardware store near Blackhawk in the past two weeks.

On Nov. 25, a shoplifting incident at the same Ace Hardware location went on to turn into a kidnapping and carjacking incident, according to police, when one of the three shoplifting suspects in that incident allegedly went on to force himself into a person's vehicle at knifepoint after fleeing the store.

Comments

Paul Kersey
Registered user
Danville
5 hours ago
Paul Kersey, Danville
Registered user
5 hours ago

It's time for a new Police Chief in Danville! A great police department starts at the top. This chief has practically no street experience and I doubt he's ever made a felony arrest. Morale is so low It's pathetic. I've talked to several officers and it's the chief's lack of experience and leadership which translates to low or no motivation. Most say he's more interested in doing his little TV show than preventing crime. Please bring in a leader who leads by example.



































Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.