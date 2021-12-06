Kiddie special can be a holiday treat

Jello is an easy recipe that it is fun to make with children. And Finger Jello, which uses more gelatin and less water, results in a solid sweet that is fun to eat plus easy to cut, using cookie cutters or just a knife for original shapes.

The best part about Finger Jello is that it can be picked up and eaten, and it has a jiggle that is sure to make youngsters giggle. Use red and green flavors to add a festive touch to any holiday table, and a dessert that is sure to be popular with the children.

Finger Jello Recipe

Ingredients: 3 cups boiling water; two 6-ounce boxes Jell-O; two envelopes Knox gelatin

Combine dry ingredients then add boiling water and stir until well mixed. Pour into 9-inch-by-13-inch dish and refrigerate until set, then cut into squares or other shapes.