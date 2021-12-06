News

Kiddie special can be a holiday treat

Finger Jello -- easy to make, colorful to serve

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

James Ryan, 6, enjoys mixing the ingredients for strawberry Finger Jello. (Photo by Dolores Fox Ciardelli)

Jello is an easy recipe that it is fun to make with children. And Finger Jello, which uses more gelatin and less water, results in a solid sweet that is fun to eat plus easy to cut, using cookie cutters or just a knife for original shapes.

Finger Jello can be made in red and green for the holidays, plus cut into festive shapes. (Photo by Dolores Fox Ciardelli)

The best part about Finger Jello is that it can be picked up and eaten, and it has a jiggle that is sure to make youngsters giggle. Use red and green flavors to add a festive touch to any holiday table, and a dessert that is sure to be popular with the children.

Finger Jello Recipe

Ingredients: 3 cups boiling water; two 6-ounce boxes Jell-O; two envelopes Knox gelatin

Combine dry ingredients then add boiling water and stir until well mixed. Pour into 9-inch-by-13-inch dish and refrigerate until set, then cut into squares or other shapes.

This recipe can easily be cut in two, making one half with green jello and the other with red, for a holiday vision that is a colorful addition to any buffet table.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.