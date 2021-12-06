Kiddie special can be a holiday treat

Jello is an easy recipe that it is fun to make with children. And Finger Jello, which uses more gelatin and less water, results in a solid sweet that is fun to eat plus easy to cut, using cookie cutters or just a knife for original shapes.
The best part about Finger Jello is that it can be picked up and eaten, and it has a jiggle that is sure to make youngsters giggle. Use red and green flavors to add a festive touch to any holiday table, and a dessert that is sure to be popular with the children.
Finger Jello Recipe
Ingredients: 3 cups boiling water; two 6-ounce boxes Jell-O; two envelopes Knox gelatin
Combine dry ingredients then add boiling water and stir until well mixed. Pour into 9-inch-by-13-inch dish and refrigerate until set, then cut into squares or other shapes.
This recipe can easily be cut in two, making one half with green jello and the other with red, for a holiday vision that is a colorful addition to any buffet table.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.