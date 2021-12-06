SRVUSD board to meet for governance workshop

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set for a board governance workshop Tuesday afternoon.

At their last workshop, on Oct. 4, board members focused discussions on what their role should be in labor negotiations, deciding to review resolutions related to this at a later workshop. They decided to continue using a liaison in negotiations with the San Ramon Valley Education Association.

The board also introduced changes to public comment policies at the Oct. 4 workshop, which went into effect at their regular meeting on Oct. 27.

Public comment on the special meeting Tuesday is limited to the single agenda item set for discussion, a practice that Superintendent John Malloy affirmed was required according to legal counsel at the Oct. 4 workshop.

The SRVUSD board is set to begin the workshop at 1 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 7) in the district office at 699 Old Orchard Drive in Danville, and streamed via the district's YouTube channel. The agenda is available here.