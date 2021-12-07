Another guard charged with sex crimes at Dublin federal prison

A correctional officer from Pleasanton faces a felony count of sexual abuse of a prisoner at the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin, becoming the latest official charged with sex crimes against inmates at the all-female prison.

In announcing the unsealed criminal complaint on Friday, federal prosecutors alleged FCI Dublin safety administrator John Russell Bellhouse engaged in sexual acts with an inmate -- to the point he referred to the woman as his "girlfriend" -- even though he knew sexual, financial or social relationships with inmates in his ward are prohibited.

Bellhouse, 39, made his first court appearance on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. It was not immediately clear whether he is represented by an attorney yet.

He becomes the third FCI Dublin official charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office since this summer for alleged sexual crimes at the prison, including warden Ray J. Garcia in September and guard Ross Klinger in June.

The complaint alleges Bellhouse last year "began to express an interest in" a woman incarcerated at the low-security federal prison for female inmates in Dublin.