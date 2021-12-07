News

Community Briefs: Glazer, Bauer-Kahan town hall | Caldecott Tunnel history | Kindergarten info night | San Ramon redistricting | Government 101 seats

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 7, 2021, 10:40 pm 0
Virtual legislation town hall

Tri-Valley State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) and Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) recently announced a virtual, end-of-year town hall.

The two are set to provide updates on high-profile issues nationally and locally, such as wildfires and other environmental issues, education, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as budget information from the past year.

The town hall is scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 9) from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is available here.

Community members can send questions ahead of time to [email protected] with the subject line "Legislative Town Hall."

History of the Caldecott Tunnel

Local historian, and expert on the Caldecott Tunnel, Mary McCosker is set to lead a virtual talk on the tunnel's history and present on Dec. 16. (Photo courtesy of Museum of the San Ramon Valley)

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley's free monthly program this month is set to dive into the local history and impact of the Caldecott Tunnel.

Local historian Mary McCosker, who co-authored a 2014 book on the tunnel, is scheduled to lead a talk on the history of the tunnel, little known facts about its origins and role in connecting Contra Costa County to the greater Bay Area, and the social and environmental stories the tunnel has been part of in the course of its 80-plus-year existence.

More information, and registration for, the free virtual event, set for Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m., is available here.

Kindergarten and TK information night

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is hosting a virtual information session on its kindergarten and transitional kindergarten programs, ahead of the upcoming closure of the enrollment window for the upcoming 2022 to 2023 academic year on Dec. 17.

The information session is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom on Wednesday (Dec. 8).

Redistricting draft maps

The city of San Ramon is continuing to seek public input in its redistricting process, which will redraw the lines of district boundaries for future city council elections based on the most recent 2020 census data.

Through Feb. 3, community members are invited to participate by submitting draft maps for consideration and identifying one or more communities of interest.

The San Ramon City Council held its first public hearing on the citywide redistricting process on Nov. 9. Three additional hearings are scheduled for Jan. 25, Feb. 27, and March 22.

More information on the city's redistricting process is available here.

Senior variety show

Local seniors are set to take to the stage at Danville's Village Theatre this weekend, for an annual event aimed at showcasing an array of talents this weekend.

Danville's third annual Senior Variety Show is set to feature performances from across the board, including comedy, dance, theater, music, and poetry in short segments from 3 to 5 minutes each.

Performances are scheduled to run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Village Theatre at 233 Front St. in Danville on Saturday (Dec. 11). Tickets are $6, and may be purchased in advance here.

Government 101 applications

The city of San Ramon is seeking applicants for the upcoming spring session of its Government 101 class.

The program, hosted through the city clerk's office, seeks to enhance residents' understanding and knowledge of local government, and encourage participation in commissions and committees in the city.

The free, eight-week class is set to run on Monday nights from 6:30-9 p.m. starting Feb. 21. Applications are open through Jan. 5, but the program fills up fast, according to an announcement from the city.

More information is available here.

