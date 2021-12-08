News

All-clear given after San Ramon police evacuate headquarters for ultimately discredited bomb threat

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon Police Department reported receiving a non-specific bomb threat for department headquarters on Wednesday morning, leading to officers evacuating the building for a search that ultimately determined there was no immediate threat inside.

In an announcement at 10:30 a.m., the department said a bomb threat came in via a phone call at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of police headquarters and a thorough search "out of an abundance of caution."

No suspicious devices were found during the search, according to police, and the evacuation did not lead to any interruptions in emergency services to the city.

San Ramon police were back to "business as usual" after the all-clear was given, officials said. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the call, and seek to identify the caller.

