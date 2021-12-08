DeSaulnier seeks to bolster local news with recent legislation

“An informed American public is essential to strong democracy,” Raskin said in a statement. “We cannot allow worldwide propaganda and conspiracy theories to replace hard local news based on local reportage. I’m proud to join Rep. DeSaulnier in introducing this important legislation that will give local news the flexibility it needs to thrive in a dangerously toxic media environment.”

On Nov. 29, DeSaulnier's office announced the introduction of the "Saving Local News Act" and the "Local News Resolution" to the House of Representatives, in a joint effort among DeSaulnier and Reps. Jamie Raskin, Ed Perlmutter, and David Cicilline.

"As local newspapers are being bought up and taken over by large corporations, it is incumbent on Congress to act to protect this public good," he added. "My legislation would do just that and ensure newspapers in every community can continue to provide high-quality local coverage that millions of Americans rely on and deserve.”

"Local journalism has been the bedrock of American democracy for centuries," DeSaulnier, whose district includes Danville and Alamo, said in a statement. "I have seen firsthand how journalists for local newspapers have kept our community informed, educated voters and held power to account."

Tri-Valley U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) introduced two pieces of federal legislation late last month aimed at bolstering local news amid ongoing social and economic threats to the industry and recognizing the role of local journalism in a healthy democracy.

"This measure would provide news organizations with the means to better rise to these challenges and continue to play a vital role in their communities by holding the feet of the powerful to the fire and giving voice to the powerless," he added.

“Community newspapers are woven into the fabric of American society and provide accurate and trusted information that improves the lives of individuals in the communities they serve," Jim Ewert, general counsel for the California News Publishers Association, said in a statement. "It is no secret that newspapers face an increasing number of existential threats from online competitors which have left them with a decreasing number of revenue opportunities.

DeSaulnier additionally introduced the Local News Resolution, HR 821, which acknowledges the necessity of local journalism for a robust democracy, as well as the challenges faced by local newsrooms in the present day, such as a lack of public trust, the proliferation of fake news and conglomeration of local media companies. It resolves that Congress should recognize the importance of local news outlets, and work to ensure the continuance of a robust and independent press.

It includes additional changes to the relevant portion of the existing code, such as advertising revenue from news organizations not being included as "unrelated business taxable income," and states that applications from news organizations seeking nonprofit status are to be processed within 12 months after notice is given.

The Saving Local News Act, or HR 6068, would amend section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to include publication of news as a tax-exempt function, making it easier for newsrooms to function as nonprofit organizations.

DeSaulnier seeks to bolster local news with recent legislation

'Saving Local News Act' would make it easier for local publications to function as nonprofits