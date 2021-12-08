Memorial ceremony to honor Dublin deputy killed in restaurant robbery 23 years ago

The Dublin community is coming together this weekend for the annual tree lighting in honor of Alameda County Sheriff's Office Deputy John Paul Monego, who died after being shot while responding to a robbery in progress in Dublin 23 years ago.

The ceremony in memory of Monego, who was the first law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in city history, provides an opportunity "to show Deputy Monego's family that we will never forget the ultimate sacrifice he made for this community," Dublin Police Services Capt. Nate Schmidt told the Weekly.

"Whenever we lose an officer, it is extremely tragic for the family, the members of the agency and the community. Usually, we only have one chance to show our outpouring of support during the funeral service," Schmidt said.

"Given the time of year that this tragedy occurred, we started the tree lighting tradition to keep John’s memory alive in our hearts and minds," the captain added. "I encourage all members of the community to join Dublin Police in honoring Deputy John Monego."

The tree lighting will take place in the lobby of Dublin police headquarters on Saturday evening (Dec. 11) -- 23 years to the day since the fateful robbery at the Outback Steakhouse in central Dublin.