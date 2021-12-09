San Ramon: Two men arrested in connection with Home Depot robbery

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 in tools from the Home Depot in San Ramon, according to a statement released by the San Ramon Police Department on Twitter.
Police reported that the two men are suspected of stealing more than $15,000 worth of tools from Home Depot stores throughout the Bay Area. Both are on supervised release for previous theft-related convictions.
According to police, one suspect, age 29, is on parole for weapons and stolen property-related charges and is wearing an ankle monitor. The second suspect, age 30, is on felony probation for possession of stolen property.
A search of the suspects and their property revealed narcotics, USPS mailbox keys, stolen mail, stolen credit cards and more tools police believe were also stolen, according to the official statement.
