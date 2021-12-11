Husband of Contra Costa County supervisor dies

Editor's note: If you or somebody you know are in crisis, contact the 24-hour confidential crisis line of Contra Costa Crisis Center at 800-833-2900 or 888-678-7277, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, via text at 800-799-4889, chat or at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Richard Clayton, the husband of Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis, died by suicide on Saturday morning, the supervisor announced in a statement.

Clayton leaves behind a blended family of four along with three grandsons.

"Like many of us, Richard's mental health was severely impacted by the pandemic. I would ask anyone who is suffering from a mental health crisis to reach out for help, and I'm respectfully requesting that you respect my privacy and the privacy of Richard’s family at this difficult time," Burgis said in a written statement early Saturday afternoon.

Burgis, who is in her second term on the Board of Supervisors, also encouraged anyone who may be facing a mental health crisis, or who may know someone experiencing a crisis, to seek help.