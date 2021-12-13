Air district to fund public electric vehicle charging stations in Bay Area

Grant funding applications are open for public agencies and private businesses to mitigate the costs of buying and installing public electric vehicle charging stations, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced last week.

The district will provide $7 million in funds to recoup up to 80% of EV charging costs in their Charge! program. The hope is to make the Bay Area's goals of having 90% of all vehicles electric by 2050 that much easier.

Funds can go to any facilities in workspaces, transit parking lots, multi-unit residences and along major roadways. The district will specifically seek out projects in multi-unit residential facilities like affordable and below market-rate housing complexes to reach communities with few electronic vehicle resources.

"Adoption of electric vehicles continues to expand at a robust pace," Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District, said in a statement. "More charging stations in key locations will quicken the energy transition and make buying an electric vehicle the smarter option for Bay Area residents."

The application period will be open until March 1, 2022.