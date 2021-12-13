News

Board poised to name McDonnell as Contra Costa County's new public defender

Has been leading office on interim basis since predecessor's retirement

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will likely officially name Ellen McDonnell, who's been serving in the role on an interim basis since August, the county's public defender on Tuesday.

McDonnell has done the job since former public defender Robin Lipetzky announced her retirement.

McDonnell has worked in the Contra Costa County office for 20 years, beginning as graduate law clerk and working her way up to chief assistant public defender for two years prior to taking over the top job temporarily in August. She oversees a $36 million dollar annual budget and a personnel roster of 145 employees.

McDonnell holds a Juris Doctor from University of California, Hastings College of the Law, and a Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in Spanish and Italian from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. She has been a member of the California State Bar since 2001,

The supervisors meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting can be seen at https://cccounty-us.zoom.us/j/87344719204 or on the county website at www.contracosta.ca.gov.

