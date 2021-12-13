Danville council to review fiber optic master plan process

The Danville Town Council is set to meet in person at the Town Meeting Hall on Tuesday morning for a special study session to discuss the town's draft Fiber Optic Communications Master Plan.

Fiber optic technology is part of the town's capital improvement plan, and the draft master plan outlining details of this aspect is the first step of fleshing the plan out and putting it into motion, according to town staff.

"As a first step in the planning process, a fiber optic master plan is required to evaluate existing conditions and infrastructure, analyze needs, evaluate design options and implementation strategies, and to define a preliminary scope of work with associated costs," transportation manager Andrew Dillard wrote in his staff report to the council.

The goal of incorporating fiber optic technology into the capital improvement program is to increase internet speeds and capacities in public areas and for town services and traffic signals as well as offering cybersecurity benefits and other advantages over the town's existing copper wiring.

The fiber optic draft master plan is a project that town staff have been working on with a consultant, advanced mobility group, since employing their services in spring of this year.