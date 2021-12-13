Danville Planning Commission to discuss implications of new state housing law

Danville planning commissioners are set to consider making a recommendation to the Town Council aimed at addressing the implications of a new state housing law aimed at increasing the density potential of single-family zoned areas and making a shift from discretionary to objective standards in the consideration of applications under the bill.

Senate Bill 9, signed by the governor in September and set to take effect on Jan. 1, supersedes some provisions of the town's single family residential ordinance, according to the staff report from David Crompton, chief of planning. The measure, one of several at the state level aimed at addressing California's overall housing shortage, allows for duplex units and urban lot splits on properties zoned for single-family housing.

The measure limits the discretionary process for local bodies such as Danville, instead requiring that jurisdictions apply "objective standards" in their decisions regarding applications under SB 9.

"While the state law limits the town’s discretionary review process for both two-unit housing developments and urban lot splits, the town may apply objective development standards, objective subdivision standards, and objective design standards contained within various sections of the town's Municipal Code," Crompton wrote in the staff report.

"In addition, the town may establish minimum application submittal requirements which will allow for a thorough and timely review of these applications," Crompton wrote.