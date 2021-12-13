News

San Ramon council to consider another $1M for Bollinger Canyon Road-Iron Horse Trail bridge

Cost rising to $22.7M, with key funding from state, federal and county sources

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 13, 2021, 4:25 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon City Council on Tuesday will decide whether to spend $1 million and amend the city's agreement with Contra Costa Transportation Authority to manage design and construction of the Bollinger Canyon Road-Iron Horse Regional Trail bicycle pedestrian overcrossing project.

The money, which would come from the city's beatification fund, would bring the cost of the project to $22,719,650 -- most of which is from state, federal and Measure J funding.

A staff report for Tuesday's meeting said design is approaching completion, and "some augmentation of the original budget may be required, and staff recommends that a contingency fund also be developed to allow smooth flow of the project, should unforeseen changes result in cost increases."

The project has been in the works for more than a decade. The Iron Horse Trail, which runs through the center of San Ramon's evolving downtown, extends from Dublin to Martinez. The Association of Bay Area Governments has designated San Ramon's City Center/Bishop Ranch area as a priority development area.

The San Ramon City Council meets virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 14) . The meeting can be found at https://cityofsanramon.zoom.us/j/97160145461 (webinar ID: 971 6014 5461) or on the city's YouTube channel.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Ramon council to consider another $1M for Bollinger Canyon Road-Iron Horse Trail bridge

Cost rising to $22.7M, with key funding from state, federal and county sources

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 13, 2021, 4:25 pm

The San Ramon City Council on Tuesday will decide whether to spend $1 million and amend the city's agreement with Contra Costa Transportation Authority to manage design and construction of the Bollinger Canyon Road-Iron Horse Regional Trail bicycle pedestrian overcrossing project.

The money, which would come from the city's beatification fund, would bring the cost of the project to $22,719,650 -- most of which is from state, federal and Measure J funding.

A staff report for Tuesday's meeting said design is approaching completion, and "some augmentation of the original budget may be required, and staff recommends that a contingency fund also be developed to allow smooth flow of the project, should unforeseen changes result in cost increases."

The project has been in the works for more than a decade. The Iron Horse Trail, which runs through the center of San Ramon's evolving downtown, extends from Dublin to Martinez. The Association of Bay Area Governments has designated San Ramon's City Center/Bishop Ranch area as a priority development area.

The San Ramon City Council meets virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 14) . The meeting can be found at https://cityofsanramon.zoom.us/j/97160145461 (webinar ID: 971 6014 5461) or on the city's YouTube channel.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.