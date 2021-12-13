San Ramon council to consider another $1M for Bollinger Canyon Road-Iron Horse Trail bridge

The San Ramon City Council on Tuesday will decide whether to spend $1 million and amend the city's agreement with Contra Costa Transportation Authority to manage design and construction of the Bollinger Canyon Road-Iron Horse Regional Trail bicycle pedestrian overcrossing project.

The money, which would come from the city's beatification fund, would bring the cost of the project to $22,719,650 -- most of which is from state, federal and Measure J funding.

A staff report for Tuesday's meeting said design is approaching completion, and "some augmentation of the original budget may be required, and staff recommends that a contingency fund also be developed to allow smooth flow of the project, should unforeseen changes result in cost increases."

The project has been in the works for more than a decade. The Iron Horse Trail, which runs through the center of San Ramon's evolving downtown, extends from Dublin to Martinez. The Association of Bay Area Governments has designated San Ramon's City Center/Bishop Ranch area as a priority development area.

The San Ramon City Council meets virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 14) . The meeting can be found at https://cityofsanramon.zoom.us/j/97160145461 (webinar ID: 971 6014 5461) or on the city's YouTube channel.