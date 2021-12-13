SRVUSD board set for public hearing on labor negotiations and budget

"The district's updated multi-year projection shows deficit spending in all three years, and the ending general fund unassigned balance is negative ($18,855,924.62), which means the district will not meet the minimum state reserves for the 2023-2024 fiscal year," Porterfield continued.

"Our office has serious concerns about the ongoing fiscal impact of this proposed settlement," said Denise Porterfield, deputy superintendent of business and administrative services at the Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE), in a letter to SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy on Dec. 8.

The total budget impact of these measures will be more than $8.5 million of additional spending. As part of Tuesday's discussion, board members are set to discuss a letter from the county office of education that raises concerns about the district's budget in light of these labor negotiations.

The board is scheduled for a public hearing on provisions of their tentative agreement with the San Ramon Valley Education Association (SRVEA), and to consider approving it. They will also discuss the budget implications of these provisions, which include a 1% salary increase effective July 1, 2020 and a 3% salary increase effective July 1, 2021, as well as a one-time 1% payment based on current salary classification on Nov. 1, 2021.

School board members and the public are set to hear details on the results to date of labor negotiations with the teacher's union, and to see plans for accommodating the resulting salary raises in their first interim financial report of the current fiscal year.

In addition to discussing provisions of the tentative contract with SRVEA, the board is set for a public hearing on the joint initial proposal for labor negotiations reached with the California School Educators Association (CSEA).

In the staff report on the SRVEA negotiations, dated Dec. 14 and signed by Malloy and district CBO Danny Hillman, they acknowledge the CCCOE's letter and findings as part of the office's regular process, and state that the requested budget adjustments have already been incorporated into the first interim financial report for the current fiscal year, also set for public discussion at Tuesday's meeting.

"These budget adjustments will be necessary, especially if other bargaining units receive similar settlements and will move the district to a qualified certification at the second interim reporting period," Porterfield's letter said.

The letter calls on the SRVUSD board to resolve to make ongoing budget cuts that would address these concerns and lead to more favorable financial projections for the district in the coming years, and requests that this be done prior to filing the district's second interim financial report.

The board may consider a one-year extension of the CBO contract annually in May. In the case of an extension or renewal of the contract, a 5% longevity increase to the annual salary would be on the table. In order to fulfill the requirements for this, under the terms of the contract set for discussion Tuesday, the CBO must rank at above satisfactory in two out of three performance evaluations, including the most recent one. Otherwise, the 5% increase would be delayed until this requirement is satisfied.

Hillman's contract is set to run from Dec. 6 of this year through June 30, 2023, with a base salary of $226,486 annually. This is equal to the salary in the contract approved by the board in May last year for Hillman's position as assistant superintendent of business operations and facilities. Hillman's previous position is being eliminated, which means approving the CBO contract would have no financial impact on the district.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, the board voted to appoint Hillman as CBO effective Dec. 6, following previous CBO Greg Medici's departure for a position in the Sonoma County Department of Education. Hillman's Dec. 6 start date was set to overlap with Medici's first day at that job, to ensure continuity in the position.

*In a closed session ahead of the public meeting, the board is set to confer with legal counsel about two cases of existing litigation, and a total of three cases of anticipated litigation. They are also set to meet with a representative for the CSEA and Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Keith Rogenski.

*Board members will consider approving a plan for universal transitional kindergarten (TK). This would make the program available to all children in the district starting at age 4.

SRVUSD board set for public hearing on labor negotiations and budget

Also: New CBO contract, election of board officers, universal TK