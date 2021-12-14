College district poised to memorialize late dean at DVC's San Ramon campus

"Her trademark was one of uncompromising professionalism and occasional righteous indignation tempered with her spirited sense of humor, thoughtfulness and generous nature. She respected everyone as individuals, valuing our opinions, and would always take time to talk even when she had a million other responsibilities to attend to. She befriended us, helping many of us through life and loss," they added.

"Her SRC team had the utmost respect and appreciation for her contributions to the college and our campus," the DVC San Ramon Campus Division Council said in a letter.

Costa served as senior dean of the San Ramon campus from 2009 to 2016, having first been hired at DVC's main campus in Pleasant Hill in 1990 and proceeding to work in a variety of capacities at the college, ranging from counseling to faculty positions.

The Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board is set Wednesday to consider approving a memorial in honor of Kathleen Costa, the former dean of the Diablo Valley College San Ramon campus who died from cancer last year.

Tribble said that what had been key to Costa "rescuing" her was helping motivate her to come to the San Ramon campus.

"Though I didn’t officially meet Kathleen until 2013, I heard about her often, since 2001, from my colleague Steve Pantell," the campus' current senior dean, Kenyetta Tribble, said in a letter of support. "I recall Steve often saying, my wife Kathleen is a counselor in your district. Little did I know that just over a decade later she would be my boss, but more than that a rescuer."

If approved, the memorial plaque and stone would be situated outside of the campus' new library and academic support center, and paid for by Costa's husband, Steve Pantell.

"She refused to allow any of us to have a pity-party for her while she was in treatment," the council's letter continued. "Her concern was for her dear husband, a jewel of a man and fellow local community college colleague, and her desire to give back to her community, friends and DVC. Kathleen’s passing on April 15, 2020, left a void for many of us, but her legacy goes on."

Costa was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and continued as senior dean at the San Ramon campus for a year before retiring in 2016. Despite her retirement, current campus officials said that her loss had a significant impact on them, and motivated them to want to see a tribute to her installed at the campus.

"Every meeting and sometimes with every agenda item Rachel came to recognize a look – a clearing of the throat, occasionally an eye roll – as a way of Kathleen keeping everyone accountable by accommodating for, consulting with or thinking about the impact on San Ramon," Tribble said.

Although Costa had gotten her start at DVC's larger Pleasant Hill campus, Tribble said that Costa's commitment to the San Ramon campus was obviously tireless to those who knew and worked with her, such as Rachel Westlake, retired vice president of instruction.

Tribble added, "When a position came available, I didn’t hesitate to apply and felt so fortunate to get the interim position to be able to work with and learn from her. The environment at SRC was what I was missing and I will forever be grateful for Kathleen and the others at the San Ramon Campus for giving me the opportunity you did."

"As I pondered whether or not moving into management was a mistake, Kathleen called me about a need at the San Ramon Campus," Tribble said. "Id visited the campus a few times and fell in love with the vibe there."

In a closed session, board members are set to confer with legal counsel about two cases of litigation from Gene Huff, the district's executive vice chancellor of administrative services, who is on paid administrative leave. They are also scheduled to confer with labor negotiators representing United Faculty and Local 1, and unrepresented employees including the chancellor. The other order of business in closed session is an undisclosed public employee discipline/dismissal/release/complaint.

College district poised to memorialize late dean at DVC's San Ramon campus

Kathleen Costa led satellite campus for seven years